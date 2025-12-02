Liverpool give Slot two more matches as Ederson, Semenyo January transfer updates emerge

Arne Slot’s job is ‘still on the line’ at Anfield with Liverpool giving him the next two matches against Sunderland and Leeds United to impress, according to reports.

Slot earned a bit of time on Sunday when goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo gave Liverpool a much-needed win over West Ham in the Premier League.

The victory was just their fourth in 13 matches in all competitions as the pressure had been growing on Slot despite the Dutchman winning the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League and nine points adrift of leaders Arsenal, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

There were rumours that Slot could be sacked by Liverpool if the former Feyenoord boss failed to win both of their matches against West Ham and Sunderland.

After beating the Hammers, it is understood that their ultimatum has now been extended to the match against Leeds too, with a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’, claiming the next two matches are now ‘vital’ for his future.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Foden, Frank, Sunderland, Paqueta, Arsenal and more…

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive Liverpool updates. Arne Slot’s job still on the line. The next two games are vital. Liverpool eyeing January move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Manchester City must sell marquee player to sign Antoine Semenyo; this still leaves LFC as favourites currently.’

There have been calls among some Liverpool fans to bring back Jurgen Klopp if the Reds decide to part ways with Slot this season.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that a return for Klopp seems very unlikely with “no talks” about his potential appointment.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Despite all the questions that I am getting, I am not aware of Liverpool having any sort of contract with Jurgen Klopp.

“The situation of Arne Slot, we know, they need to fix this situation.

“They won the last game against West Ham, so Liverpool are trying to get out of the negative moment, but all the rumors about Jurgen Klopp, guys, at this stage, the message coming is quite clear.

“No conversations, no talks about Jurgen Klopp returning to Liverpool.

“The club is fully focused on the project the Red Bull group is having.

“And so, that’s the story as of today. Nothing into it, everything really quiet between Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gravenberch exposed by Carragher and Liverpool ‘desperation’ for £53m Real Madrid star

👉 Liverpool could fall into West Ham ‘reality’ trap – but forgotten man could definitely be part of the answer

👉 Liverpool shot themselves in the balls so Arne Slot must pay; it’s how football works

Ahead of the win against West Ham, Slot revealed his talks with sporting director Richard Hughes have remained the same despite increasing pressure, he said: “We’ve had the same conversations we had since I’m here.

“We fight on and we try to improve. That is what we all try. The conversations are the same as they have been in the last one and a half years.

“Our standards are not what we are used to. We think we can play better than we do. Last season there was focus on individuals but the team is what makes us good. Now the opposite is happening, we should also look at the team.

“It’s normal if you win, lose or draw that you reflect on things. Maybe more when you lose, you try to find the answers. In the end, it is about doing what this club is about: keep fighting, together.

“It would also be nice if we reward ourselves in the moments we play well. There are definitely large parts of the games where we do play well, but we forget to reward ourselves. There is a lot of pressure if you play at a top club, especially if you are losing more games than this club is used to.”