Liverpool given ‘clearance’ to ‘complete’ signing of Arne Slot’s ‘next top target’ as second arrival

According to reports, Liverpool have been ‘cleared’ to ‘complete’ their second summer signing after Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool have massively surpassed expectations during Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield as they have won their 20th Premier League title.

The Reds have achieved this impressive feat despite Slot working with Jurgen Klopp’s squad, as Federico Chiesa has been their only 2024/25 signing. They also sealed a deal to land Giorgi Mamardashvili, but he will not join the Premier League giants until this summer.

Slot and FSG are set to rebuild Liverpool’s squad around the head coach’s image this summer as upgrades are required in various positions.

The Dutchman has got more out of this group of players than Klopp, but their squad requires a refresh and they are starting with defensive reinforcements.

READ: Premier League prize money table revealed with Liverpool breaking Manchester City record



Frimpong looks likely to be Liverpool’s first summer signing as the club are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations with his representatives and Bayer Leverkusen.

The exciting wing-back would be a great signing as they look to fill the huge void left by Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold and he’s available for a cheap fee as there’s a £29m release clause in his contract.

Another priority for Liverpool is to sign a new left-back as they need to sign a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson with Kostas Tsimikas not good enough to start weekly.

Liverpool have been linked with several potential options, but Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is reportedly their preferred target.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Florian Wirtz set ‘decision’ deadline as Liverpool, Man City learn fee ‘demand’ with new hijack mooted

👉 ‘P*ssed off’ Liverpool chiefs fear £50m Reds star to follow TAA to Real Madrid amid ‘similar behaviours’

👉 Six Leverkusen standouts reassigned post-Alonso to Real Madrid with Liverpool given two signings

Kerkez has enjoyed a breakout season as one of the Premier League’s best left-backs this term, grabbing eight goal involvements in all competitions.

A report from Caught Offside claims he will cost £45m this summer and Liverpool have been ‘cleared’ to ‘complete’ this signing, with Kerkez their ‘next top transfer target’ after Frimpong.

It is noted that the Reds have ‘held some talks over signing the Bournemouth left-back, who has also been the subject of strong interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid.’ However, Liverpool have the financial freedom to make a deal happen.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Bournemouth have also made it clear to interested clubs that Kerkez can leave for a fee in the region of £45m. ‘This shouldn’t prove too expensive for Liverpool, who are also understood to be ready to sell Kostas Tsimikas if they manage to get a deal done for Kerkez.’

On Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Frimpong’s move to Liverpool could be confirmed within “days”.

“It could be a matter of days, really, because everything is almost agreed between Jeremie Frimpong, his representatives and Liverpool in terms of contract, length of the contract, salary, commission. They are discussing every single point, and it’s going very well,” Romano explained.

“This agreement, Frimpong-Liverpool, is not going to be a problem, also because the player wants to move. On Monday, Liverpool also spoke to Bayer Leverkusen to inform them about this negotiation with Frimpong, to ask about more details on the release clause, the instalments and all the points of the agreement.

“The release clause is worth €35m, plus solidarity payment, so closer to €40m in terms of total package, but it’s not going to be an issue or a problem for Liverpool. They need a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it’s going to be Frimpong.

“Liverpool will have a new right back and he’s going to be Dutch. And this Dutch factor was important because obviously, the coach, Arne Slot, knows Frimpong so well. And then the leaders in the dressing room, players like obviously Virgil van Dijk, but also important players like [Ryan] Gravenberch, [Cody] Gakpo, many Dutch players.”