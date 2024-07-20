Dani Olmo has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool are ready to ‘go all out’ for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dani Olmo amid interest from Man Utd and Man City, according to reports.

The Reds are yet to make any new signings this summer after the club made a number of changes at the end of the Premier League season.

Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp as manager in the biggest alteration with the German deciding to move on after nine successful years at Anfield.

Michael Edwards also rejoined the club as FSG’s new CEO of football, while Richard Hughes arrived from Bournemouth as Liverpool‘s new sporting director.

As shown by this embarrassing list of first signings made by Liverpool managers since Gerard Houllier’s time at Anfield, Slot and the new team on Merseyside could be best waiting to land their key targets.

And one of their key targets seems to be Spain international Olmo after the RB Leipzig man starred for Luis de la Fuente’s side at Euro 2024.

There were rumours earlier this week that Man Utd were ready to hijack a deal for Olmo after claims that Man City were ‘close to signing’ the attacking midfielder.

It was claimed that the Red Devils are ready to ‘enter with force’ in the race to sign Olmo with clubs able to trigger his €60m release clause before the end of today.

And reports in Spain now claim that Liverpool have ‘entered the scene’ and will ‘go all out’ for Olmo after Barcelona ‘offered’ him a contract for the ‘next six seasons’.

Liverpool are seen as a ‘problem’ for the Catalan giants as the Premier League side’s offer is ‘improved’ on what Barcelona have put forward to the player.

RB Leipzig ‘prefer to sell him to Liverpool, as the offer is higher and the benefit would be greater for the Germans’ while Bayern Munich are also said to be ‘in a very good position to sign’ Olmo.

Speaking about the huge interest in Olmo from all over Europe, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed on Thursday: “The problem with Dani Olmo is the timing of the deal. He has this exit clause ending on July 15 but after the European final, they decided to extend the date to July 20. So teams have 3 more days.

“Manchester City, who had followed him for a lot of days, decided not to activate this clause. Chelsea as well.

“Barcelona was interested too but I don’t think they can pay two exit clauses, of Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, because of the financial problems that they have.

“Bayern Munich will have to hurry if they want to get Dani Olmo and I don’t think they can manage in three days to do this deal.

“Otherwise, Dani Olmo’s agents won’t be in Spain to do the Morata (Morata and Dani Olmo have the same agents) deal with Milan but in another country. If they are in Madrid now to do the Morata deal, it’s because it’s the most urgent for his agents.”