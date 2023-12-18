Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson makes it clear who is to blame for draw against Man Utd

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson insists the Reds’ forward players are to blame for their 0-0 draw against Man Utd and will “have to learn” quickly.

The Reds dominated the match on Sunday with Liverpool having 34 shots and Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana making eight saves to keep out Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Roy Keane branded Virgil van Dijk “arrogant” after the Netherlands international said that there was “only one team trying to win the game” between Liverpool and Man Utd.

Man Utd defended well but managed just one shot on target at Anfield in a fairly comfortable afternoon for Alisson and the Brazilian insists there were moments where the Liverpool forwards “could have passed to a player in a better position”.

“Unfortunately it’s a draw for us today, not what we were hoping for. But we have to take the good things that we did on the pitch. I think we dominated all the game, created a lot of chances, but still big areas to improve,” Alisson said in a post-match interview.

“We take the good things from here this afternoon: the clean sheet I think was really good, really solid defensively, the way we defended, aggressive in the moments we needed to be, stopping counters, giving them [just] one or two chances.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Nunez, Varane, Neville, Onana, Dalot’s red

“Maybe we could improve in the creation phase in the last third of the pitch, creating better chances for ourselves, being more calm on the ball and making better choices. Sometimes we rushed a little bit.

“Shooting balls that we could have passed to a player in a better position. But this is part of the game, we have to learn from that as quick as possible, as the season doesn’t give you too much time to improve.”

Liverpool boss Klopp still saw promising signs from his team as they fell one point behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

“Of course we can improve and now we are in a situation all of a sudden where you are really disappointed when you draw against United,” Klopp said.

“That’s just it’s a bit strange but it’s how it is so it’s all OK, we are in the position we belong and from here we go and we will see.

“We have our injuries as well. Nobody speaks about our injuries, but we still have them and it doesn’t help obviously with the amount of games especially.

“It will be really tough and my boys for me today looked like they are really ready just to give it a proper try and then we will see what that means exactly.

“But for today, if you take the right things out of this game then this was a super important game because the counter press was the best we played with this group.”