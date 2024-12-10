Liverpool seem to have quite an interesting succession plan for current goalkeeper Alisson who has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian shot stopper put an end to rumours to the Middle East in the summer, though the Reds completed the signing of Valencia number one Giorgi Mamardashvili, but agreed for the Georgian goalkeeper to stay at the La Liga club for a season.

Mamardashvili was a standout for his native Georgia at the Euro’s in the summer, having also made good progress for his club however, it has been reported that the 24-year-old’s year has come to a premature end.

After suffering a thigh injury in Valencia’s 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano, Mamardashvili is set to be out for three weeks, which will be a concern for the Reds as they hoped the signature of the goalkeeper would give them some stability in between the sticks when he arrives at Anfield with Alisson and Caomhin Kelleher both suffering from injury problems of their own.

Valencia sit 19th in the league, battling relegation and being without one of their key players is not an ideal situation, with backup Stole Dimitrievski set to stand in during the absence of Mamardashvili.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 ‘Why not?’ – Liverpool star opens door to La Liga transfer; reveals ‘biggest’ Slot, Klopp ‘difference’

👉 No Salah in Premier League team of the season so far in 2024/25

👉 Liverpool: Salah ‘demands’ salary ‘significantly higher’ than FSG’s ‘renewal offer’; ‘figures’ revealed

It will be interesting to know how big, or small, a part Liverpool play in terms of the goalkeeper’s recovery and rehab considering his long-term futures lies at Anfield.

Valencia will be keen to have him back as soon as possible as they fight to stay in Spain’s top division, though the Reds may have something to say on that front as a rush back from a muscle injury could have repercussions in future.

Liverpool paid around £30m for the goalkeeper; less than half of what they paid for current keeper Allison, who may have ran his race on Merseyside. Despite being just 32, a relatively young age for a goalkeeper, he has missed 30 games already in 2024 for club and country due to injury.

The signing of Mamardashvili could also see the end of Kelleher at Liverpool, who has played in important matches without putting a foot wrong for large parts, th0ugh he was at fault for Fabian Schar’s 90th minute equaliser against Newcastle last week.

Kelleher has also been linked with a move away from the club, with Nottingham Forest reportedly interested in the summer, though no move materialised. At 26 now, and number one for his native Republic of Ireland, he will surely want regular minutes as goalkeeper elsewhere.