Ex-Everton star ‘expresses desire’ to replace Salah at Liverpool as players side with Slot in ‘civil war’

The Liverpool squad are ‘perhaps even more’ behind Arne Slot after the ‘civil war’ between Mohamed Salah and the Reds head coach, according to reports.

After their 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday, Salah decided to hit out at Liverpool for “throwing him under the bus” and insisted his relationship with Slot is non-existent.

The Liverpool hierarchy and Slot took the decision to leave him out of their squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday as a punishment for the unprofessional comments.

Salah was criticised by Reds legend Jamie Carragher and other former players and speculation is building that he could now leave Anfield in the January transfer window.

Slot revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that a meeting later in the day would determine whether Salah will be selected for their Premier League fixture against Brighton on Saturday.

The Liverpool head coach has been under pressure at Anfield this season after winning the Premier League title last term – but the Salah incident has reportedly helped his standing in the Reds dressing room.

The Daily Mail insists that there is no hint of the players taking Salah’s side in the ‘civil war’ between the Liverpool forward and Slot.

The newspaper adds: ‘But Confidential has spoken to a number of sources close to the situation or dressing room this week and the word back from most is that the players are well behind Slot, perhaps even more so after the Salah incident.

‘Many have talked about how they see Slot as a tactician that gets the best out of them (albeit not as much so recently). This was demonstrated in the San Siro on Tuesday with a crucial win that had Slot’s fingerprints all over it.’

There have been a number of wingers linked with replacing Salah at Liverpool if he does leave and now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has “expressed his desire” to join.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Semenyo’s definitely one of three that I think they’re going to be looking at. Now, one that people have forgotten is there was a lot of gossip about Anthony Gordon.

“And he’s one that I think could have had some inside track on that as well. Also, Olise is another one that I put into the top three there and potential replacements. I think Semenyo has got the talent and is there.

“But the Anthony Gordon one, there was no smoke without fire. And I think he would like to come back into Anfield at that stage, at least come back to Merseyside as an ex-blue.

“I don’t know how well he’d be welcomed. There aren’t many that go across the park, but I think Gordon’s expressed his desire to go there. And I think Semenyo is also a favourite, but it’s between those two, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gordon coming on the rails, coming from behind.”