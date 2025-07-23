‘Inevitable’ that PL star joins Liverpool as Reds expect €80m ‘improved offer’ from Bayern for Diaz

Liverpool are bracing themselves for an ‘improved offer’ from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz with Anthony Gordon on their list of replacements, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to build on last season’s success after Arne Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, won the Premier League title in his first campaign at Anfield.

And the Liverpool board have already shown their backing for the Dutchman by bringing Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong to the Premier League champions, while Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike will follow in the coming days.

There is speculation that Liverpool are not done there but the Reds’ attention could turn to outgoings with lots of interest in some of their players, with Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott amongst those attracting admiring glances.

Diaz is the subject of strong interest from German champions Bayern Munich with the Colombia international reportedly keen to move to the Bavarians this summer.

Liverpool have already rejected a bid worth €67.5m for Diaz but transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Bayern Munich are ‘prepared to pay up to €80m’ for the winger and they are ‘set to make an improved offer’.

READ: Top 10 available defensive midfielders features potentially significant Man Utd sale

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Bayern Munich set to make an improved offer for Luis Diaz and are prepared to pay up to €80m. Liverpool rejected a €67.5m bid, but Bayern remain intent on testing #LFC’s not for sale stance.’

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has already been named as a potential replacement for Diaz but the name of Newcastle United’s Gordon also keeps coming up.

And TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey reveals that Gordon “might be one that comes back on the agenda” for Liverpool if they sell Diaz this summer.

Bailey said: “So there’s a few dominoes to fall here, but Anthony Gordon and Liverpool might be one that comes back on the agenda.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Liverpool pick Real Madrid superstar as replacement for Luis Diaz in ‘very expensive’ move

👉 Liverpool eye ‘more affordable plan B’ after Tottenham enter race to sign Guehi from Palace

👉 Konate ‘priority’ revealed as Liverpool and Real Madrid fight over the Frenchman’s future



“If Diaz goes, I wouldn’t rule Gordon out. I think if Diaz — the left-sided player — goes, Liverpool will bring someone in.

“Obviously, we know they’ve talked to Rodrygo, but Gordon is very much in that conversation for them.

“We know he’s a player they’ve talked about signing before. We know his club is Liverpool after they emerged as an option when he left Everton. So Gordon is a very interesting one.”

Bailey added: “I’m not for one minute saying he’s unhappy at Newcastle, but he didn’t end the season on a high. He was battling and got dropped at times.

“Gordon would walk to Liverpool — it’s his hometown club. He loves them. He wants to play for them.

“I think it’s inevitable Gordon will join Liverpool at some point — whether it’s this summer, next, or the year after. But I think he will end up at Anfield at some point.”