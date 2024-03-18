Liverpool icon Phil Thompson has explained why his former side will beat Manchester City and Arsenal to the Premier League title this season.

Arsenal currently top the Premier League table but are only ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s side on goal difference.

Thompson: Liverpool have ‘great chance’ in title race

The race for the title is expected to down to the wire with Manchester City regarded as the favourites.

Interestingly, City face Arsenal next in the league, with Reds players and fans expected to watch that extremely keenly.

Although he believes Liverpool will win the title, simply because he can “feel it”, Thompson has admitted that Pep Guardiola’s men are the favourites.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Thompson told Jeff Stelling: “I would still think City are the favourites, Jeff, but knowing my club, yes, I am passionate, all these people who are texting in or getting in touch, yeah, it doesn’t leave you when you have been a fan of your club all your life.

“I will talk them up, and there is no dishonour in that. I would love my club to win it because when we did it last time, it was behind closed doors, and I would love it to be in front of everybody.

“We have got a great chance. You feel it. As a Liverpool fan, you feel it, that this Premier League title will come to us. We have got a great chance.”

Thompson added: “I just feel that next round of games when Arsenal and Manchester City play, I think that might have a big bearing on it.”

Liverpool to sit on Man Utd defeat for two weeks

Liverpool are not in action until their home match against Brighton on March 21, a couple of hours before Arsenal’s trip to City.

Klopp’s side will be eager to bounce back from Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup exit at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester United. Read 16 Conclusions on that here if you somehow have not already.

The Reds will now fester on that result with the international break underway but given how they have come from behind to win so many matches this season, they should react quite well when they host the Seagulls in two weeks.

