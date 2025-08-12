Liverpool finally get green light to complete next signing but Reds will not sign superstar attacker

Liverpool have finally been given the green light to complete a deal for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, according to reports.

The Reds are reportedly looking to add a centre-back and a new forward to their ranks in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool continue to monitor the future of Alexander Isak after the Newcastle United striker informed the club ‘he’ll never represent’ them again as he pushes for a move to Anfield.

Crystal Palace defender Guehi has emerged as the top candidate to give Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk some competition at centre-half this season.

Guehi has been brilliant for the Eagles over the last couple of seasons and he has now entered the final year of his contract, meaning a number of clubs are interested in his services.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish hinted on Monday that the Eagles could have to sell Guehi this summer unless the England international commits to a new deal.

Parish said: “We’d have to do that, of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”

There had been rumours that Chelsea could sign Guehi after Levi Colwill picked up a serious knee injury recently – but the Daily Telegraph insists the Blues will not pursue a deal.

And now Liverpool have been given the green light to get a deal for Guehi over the line with transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealing that Palace ‘want to sell’ the defneder this summer.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool still expected to sign a centre-back between now and the end of the window. Feeling since May was it would always be a late-window addition.

‘Richard Hughes has been shortlisting 18-22 profiles, in keeping with the club’s historical targets, including Levi Colwill and Leny Yoro. Former wasn’t attainable so Liverpool never bid, and the latter chose Manchester United last summer.

‘Parma’s 18-year-old Giovanni Leoni a strong target under consideration. If #LFC pivot to Marc Guehi instead, it’s a slight exception to the other age profiles looked at and will be because the Palace defender is a market opportunity too good to turn down.

‘£40m price would need to drop further coupled with Guehi being prepared to join in a World Cup year knowing there is competition for minutes.

‘Palace want to sell Guehi now because he won’t sign a new contract, but the England defender is prepared to see out his contract if the right opportunity doesn’t emerge. He is not agitating for a move away.’

But one player Liverpool will not be signing this summer is Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola despite reports that they could pivot to the Frenchman if they failed to sign Isak.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce revealed the latest: ‘Senior Anfield figures dismissed reports that Liverpool were targeting PSG attacker Bradley Barcola.

‘Liverpool believe bringing in a left-sided attacker with his profile would block the pathway for talented teenager Rio Ngumoha, who is now viewed as part of Arne Slot’s senior squad after an impressive pre-season.’