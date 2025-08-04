Liverpool star ‘gives green light’ to transfer as Real Madrid ‘prepare’ £87m bid for ‘surprise signing’

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has given the ‘green light’ to a move to Al-Hilal this summer as the Reds set their asking price, according to reports.

The Reds have already offloaded a number of players this summer with Luis Diaz the most high profile of the departees, leaving in a €75m deal to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have also been active in bringing players in with Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike the biggest name new arrivals.

Another opportunity could arise with Liverpool showing interest in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak – but a £110m bid from the Reds was rejected by the Magpies last week.

And Liverpool are looking to raise further funds to go back in again with the Reds expected to make another bid before the end of the window, despite some claims to the contrary.

One way of raising funds will be to sell Nunez, who has fallen down the pecking order under Slot, but Napoli, Juventus and other interested European clubs unlikely to meet Liverpool’s asking price.

However, reports over the weekend claimed that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were once again showing serious interest in Nunez with the Liverpool striker now their ‘priority’ target.

And our friends at TEAMtalk have now claimed that Nunez ‘has given the green light’ to a move to Al-Hilal and ‘negotiations have grown more serious in recent weeks’ after it became clear that they wouldn’t be able to sign Victor Osimhen, Isak or Benjamin Sesko.

The website adds that Liverpool are now looking for a huge €100m in total for Nunez, which is around the amount they paid Benfica in 2022, with €75m ‘guaranteed’ and another €25m ‘in potential add-ons’.

Nunez might not be the only Liverpool player to attract interest before the end of the transfer window as Real Madrid are once again showing an interest in former Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Spanish website Fichajes insists that Real Madrid are ‘preparing €100 million (£87m) for a surprise signing’ before the window shuts as they look for a ‘a high-calibre reinforcement in midfield’.

€100m has been ‘earmarked for a signing’ and Liverpool’s Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez both ‘top the list of candidates’ and ‘their style would fit with the style of play’ Xabi Alonso ‘wants to instill in the Madrid team’.

The report adds that ‘interest is on the table, and talks could accelerate in the coming weeks’ with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez demonstrating ‘his ability to make unexpected signings at key moments, and this time is no different’.