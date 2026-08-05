Liverpool get ‘green light’ to push for Barcola team-mate in double deal amid £257m claim

Bradley Barcola has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool are looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye as well as Bradley Barcola this summer, according to widespread reports.

The Reds have brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna so far this summer, while Jeremy Jacquet completed his long-awaited move from Rennes, which was lined up in the winter.

Liverpool are looking for a player to fill the big boots left behind by Mohamed Salah, who now looks set to join Trabzonspor after leaving Anfield in the summer.

After Yan Diomande chose to Real Madrid over Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain, the Reds have moved on to PSG star Barcola as their top target.

And now, RMC Sport journalist Fabrice Hawkins, has revealed that Liverpool are also ‘pushing’ to sign Barcola’s team-mate Mbaye in an incredible double deal.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye. The 18-year-old is understood to be keen on the move to Anfield, with Liverpool looking to strengthen their right-wing options this summer. @RMCsport.

READ: Next Liverpool signing after Barcola becomes clearer as Reds transfer ‘mindset’ is revealed

‘Talks with PSG are expected to begin shortly after the player gave the green light. Liverpool want both Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.’

Before adding that PSG could raise as much as €300m (£257m) in summer sales: ‘Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye are being courted by Liverpool. If both were to leave PSG this summer, the Parisian club could pull off a historic transfer window with over €300M in sales.’

‘Mbaye expected to leave PSG this summer’ – Jacobs

Giving more information, another journalist, Ben Jacobs, revealed: ‘Liverpool showing an interest in Ibrahim Mbaye, as @FabriceHawkins called. No bid yet to PSG. Understand Bayer Leverkusen are already in direct club-to-club talks. Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fernando Carro both part of those discussions. Mbaye expected to leave PSG this summer.’

READ: Liverpool reach decision on triggering buy-back clause to re-sign Jarell Quansah for £70m

As reported by Hawkins, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano also revealed that Liverpool had been given ‘priority’ by Mbaye over RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen.

Romano posted on X: ‘Liverpool have made contact with Ibrahima Mbaye’s new agent Jorge Mendes. Mbaye also has proposals from Bundesliga clubs — giving priority to #LFC project. Deal was close with Leipzig but collapsed after Diomande-PSG off. Talks will follow, as @FabriceHawkins reported.’

He added: ‘Bayer Leverkusen have also sent a proposal to PSG for Ibrahima Mbaye as talks took place over last few days. The agreement between clubs is close but Mbaye likes Liverpool project as priority.’

The Senegal international has scored four goals in 41 appearances for PSG since breaking into their side in the 2024/25 campaign/

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