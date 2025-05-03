Liverpool decide three ‘conditions’ for Real Madrid transfer with FSG open to giving ‘green light’

Trent Alexander-Arnold is thought to be on the verge of moving to Real Madrid from Liverpool.

According to reports, Liverpool have set three ‘conditions’ as Spanish giants Real Madrid attempt to pull off a deal that’s ‘never been seen before’.

The Reds have enjoyed a brilliant season under Arne Slot as they have clinched their 20th Premier League title with four games to spare.

Despite this, Liverpool are facing a difficult summer with several incomings and outgoings expected after Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili were Slot’s only signings during his debut season at Anfield.

Liverpool have secured Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s services for a further two years, but upgrades are required at left-back and up front, while they face the prospect of life without Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Like Salah and Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold entered the final year of his contract at the start of this campaign and has been heavily linked with an exit.

Alexander-Arnold has always been the most likely of the three players to leave amid the age factor and interest from Real Madrid.

It feels like it’s only a matter of time until Alexander-Arnold signs for Real Madrid and it’s even been suggested that they are hoping to sign him before his Liverpool contract expires on June 30.

Earlier this week, a report revealed Real Madrid are looking to seal a ‘never before seen deal’, which would see Alexander-Arnold move to the Spanish giants early, so he can feature at the Club World Cup in June.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet AS claims Liverpool are willing to ‘green light’ Alexander-Arnold’s early move to Real Madrid, but they have set three ‘conditions’.

Firstly, it is noted that he would have to ‘convey his feelings’ to Liverpool, but this is unlikely to block a deal as the ‘rapport between the full-back and the club remains good’.

Secondly and thirdly, Liverpool would need Alexander-Arnold to ‘waive his salary’ and for Real Madrid to pay ‘compensation’.