Liverpool given £59m green light for next signing after Wirtz with ‘total agreement’ date set

Liverpool have been given the green light to pursue Aurelien Tchouameni after Real Madrid named their price for French midfielder, according to reports.

The Reds have flown out of the blocks in the summer transfer market with their early Premier League title win helping them getting their transfer plans moving.

Jeremie Frimpong has already signed in a £29.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen, while Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of a potential move.

But their marquee signing of the summer would be Wirtz with Liverpool reportedly making two bids for the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder so far.

There are rumours that the Reds are set to make a ‘final bid’ for Wirtz as they are ‘unprepared’ to meet Leverkusen’s asking price of around €150m.

However, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has revealed in his latest update that a ‘fresh offer’ is worth ‘almost €150m’ and there is an expectation there will be a ‘total agreement’ in the next three days.

Plettenberg said on Sky Sports: “I expect the medical will take place in the next days, as we expect the total agreement between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen within the next one, two, or three days.

“There has been a new offer, a fresh offer from Liverpool in the last two days. The package is almost €150m, with a big package of possible add-ons included.”

And now Spanish newspaper AS (via Sports Mole) claims that Liverpool ‘have been quoted a price tag of £59m’ as they are offered the chance to sign France international Tchouameni.

But FourFourTwo is reporting ‘that defensive midfield is not a concern for manager Arne Slot right now, with left-back and centre-forward bigger priorities to complete deals for in the coming weeks.’

Former Premier League stars Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are looking forward to seeing if Wirtz can hit the ground running in English football.

Shearer asked Richards on The Rest Is Football podcast: “Is he that good Micah?”

To which Richards replied: “He’s exceptional. Obviously, he’s got to do it in a league which is more physical. That is my only doubt. It’s my only doubt. Tactically, he’s got it. Technically, he’s got it.

“The way he manipulates the ball… he was a superstar from a young age, so he can deal with pressure. It’s just, where does he fit into the system?

“Is he gonna play in Dominik Szoboszlai’s role? Or is he gonna play him out on the left-hand side, because he can do both, and honestly, for £120million he’s worth every single penny.”

Shearer added: “I’ve seen him quite a bit this season in the Champions League, and there’s no doubt he’s a really, really talented player.

“It’s a hell of a lot of money, but I think he’ll be a success. I would say the same in terms of the physical side of things. With technical ability and all of that, he’s a very, very good player.”