Crystal Palace tell Liverpool new Guehi asking price for January with Glasner ‘highly likely to quit’

Crystal Palace have revealed their new asking price for Liverpool target Marc Guehi ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds had a brilliant transfer window that just fell short from being perfect in the final moments of deadline day on Monday.

Alexander Isak came through the door from Newcastle on the final day in a deal that could be worth as much as £130m, to join the high-profile acquisitions of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

A deal for Guehi would have been the cherry on the cake but Liverpool failed to get a deal over the line with Crystal Palace pulling the plug at the last minute.

Liverpool had to wait until the last day of the window due to their insistence that they wouldn’t pay more than £35m for the England international, who was valued at nearer £50m by the Eagles.

Palace failed to get his replacements in and Guehi was told during his medical that he wouldn’t be joining Liverpool – but the Premier League champions are set to pursue the centre-back again in January.

And Football Insider now claim that Liverpool ‘will be able to sign’ Guehi from Crystal Palace ‘in January for a fee of around £25m’.

The report adds: ‘Sources say that Guehi will now be available for at least £10m less than his original asking price in the new year, when the transfer window reopens.

‘Football Insider has revealed that Liverpool will reignite their Guehi interest in January, in order to stave off interest from other clubs.’

The Reds would by risking a transfer hijack if they waited until next summer with more clubs likely to be interested in the Crystal Palace star on a free transfer.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that it is “highly likely” that Oliver Glasner quits Crystal Palace at the end of the season after the Guehi situation.

Brown told Football Insider: “The Marc Guehi situation has not helped things with the manager. “There are tensions behind the scenes, he’s not happy even to the point where he’s threatened to walk away in certain circumstances, and Guehi isn’t happy either.

“The chairman made a decision that went directly against the manager’s wishes, that’s not the type of situation any manager wants to be in.

“He’s only got a year left on his contract, and I would say he’s highly likely to leave when his deal runs out because of the way things have gone.

“Glasner has been quite vocal about what he expects from the club. He wanted to be backed in the transfer market, to get deals done early, and to keep their best players.

“I appreciate that’s not always possible, and it’s been a difficult summer for Palace off the pitch, but it hasn’t helped the relationship between them.

“They’d already sold Eze, granted they brought in a replacement for him quickly, but then selling Guehi would have been a major blow to their team.

“So you can see why the manager is annoyed, and I think it would be difficult for Palace to tie him down to a new contract unless something dramatic happens.”

