Premier League side make ‘U-turn overnight’ after ‘fee was agreed’ with Liverpool for transfer

Crystal Palace have made a ‘minor U-turn’ overnight after a ‘fee was agreed’ with Liverpool for Marc Guehi, according to reports.

The Reds have already completed six new signings this summer as the Liverpool board put all their weight behind Arne Slot this summer after the Dutchman guided them to the Premier League title in his first season.

Liverpool could yet make another bid to sign Isak this summer after they had a £110m bid rejected earlier this month, while Parma centre-back Giovanni Leoni will have his medical on Merseyside on Thursday.

There is room for another centre-back too this summer with Liverpool holding interest in Crystal Palace’s Guehi, who is reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.

Slot was asked about the imminent Leoni deal and their interest in Guehi on Thursday in a press conference, he said: “The clubs have agreed a deal but he hasn’t signed. The moment he signs I can go into more detail.

“The other one (Guehi) is the same answer I always give. Can I talk more? No, he is not our player, unfortunately he was the captain of the team we lost against. If you want to talk about him, go to Glasner and Palace and ask them.”

READ: Mailbox: Alexander Isak told ‘you signed a contract my dude’ as buy-out clauses mooted

And now Indykaila on X, who was credited by David Ornstein for first breaking the news of Manchester United’s interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, insists that a fee had been ‘agreed’ between Liverpool and Palace for Guehi before a ‘minor U-turn’ from the Eagles.

Indykaila wrote: ‘Just in: Marc Guehi add-ons not agreed & Real Madrid to chase Konate.

‘We have to release the news EARLY but it looks like the fee for Marc Guehi isn’t quite settled yet according to different source who reached out to us.

‘We understand the fee was agreed yesterday but something has changed overnight from @CPFC side & caused a MINOR u-turn. There’s still a £5 million gap that needs to be bridged by @LFC in the add-ons, this is expected to get sorted out soon.

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool told player-plus-£120m enough to ‘break the logjam’ for Alexander Isak

👉 ‘Sickening’ Newcastle star ‘will get his Liverpool move’ as Isak tells team-mates ‘you aren’t good enough’

👉 Wirtz, Gyokeres, Mbeumo: Top 10 Premier League signings of the 2025 summer transfer window

‘We wanted to keep you in the loop because transparency is key with our followers. On another note, the word is that @realmadrid is gearing up to make a move for Ibrahima Konaté once that Guehi deal goes through. It’s all happening, and it’s going to be interesting to see how this unfolds.’

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish admitted earlier this week that Guehi could be sold this summer unless the Eagles can agree a new contract with him.

Parish said: “We’d have to do that, of course.

“For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us unfortunately. Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation. We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.”