Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

According to reports, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is “extremely unhappy” after missing out on a deadline day move to Liverpool.

Guehi’s long-term future was in doubt for most of the summer transfer window, as he is in the final year of his contract and reports indicated that Crystal Palace were open to sanctioning his exit on the right conditions.

Palace set their asking price for their captain at around £35m, with a deadline day deal hinging on Oliver Glasner’s side landing a replacement.

On Monday afternoon, a deal looked likely as Liverpool and Crystal Palace reached an agreement, while Guehi underwent a medical in London.

However, this last-minute transfer fell through as Palace decided to pull the plug after missing out on Brighton centre-back Igor Julio, who opted for a move to West Ham instead.

Unlike Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa, Guehi has acted professionally and continued playing while waiting on a transfer.

However, a new report from journalist Ed Aarons claims Guehi is “extremely unhappy” following the collapse of his move to Liverpool and he will “release a statement soon”.

Aarons said on X: “Told that Marc Guehi is extremely unhappy after being denied a move to Liverpool at the last minute yesterday and feels he behaved correctly by continuing to play before Crystal Palace pulled the plug on a £35m deal.

“Understand that Guehi is planning to release a statement soon.”

Without Guehi, Liverpool are short of options at centre-back until January at the earliest and they will be in a difficult position if Virgil van Dijk and/or Ibrahima Konate get injured.

Presenter Jeff Stelling has explained why the Guehi news is a “massive blow” for Liverpool, who could find themselves in a “real mess at the back” this season.

“I think it is a massive blow for Liverpool, by the way, I thought they had a wonderful window until that deal fell through, and now, they have left themselves potentially very short at the back.”

His co-host Tim Buzaglo replied: “If anything happens, obviously you don’t wish injury on anyone and you hope everyone can stay fit, but they are one Virgil van Dijk injury away from being a real mess at the back.”

Pundit Danny Murphy, meanwhile, suspects Liverpool “will go back” in for Guehi during the upcoming winter trnasfer window.

“I think Guehi will be devastated. I’m sure Liverpool will go back in January, but there is a chance that this opportunity won’t come for him again,” Murphy said.

“But he could do his ACL, he may not get this chance in his life again.”