Liverpool face Guehi knockout blow as Palace star wants ‘to play with Yamal’ at Barcelona

Liverpool could struggle to sign Marc Guehi in the next couple of transfer windows after Barcelona made their interest known, according to reports.

The Reds had a very busy summer transfer window with eight new signings arriving as the Liverpool board put their full weight behind Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title in his first season.

Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak headlined the signings with Liverpool also signing two back-up goalkeepers.

Guehi would have been the cherry on top of a perfect summer transfer window for Liverpool but his transfer from Crystal Palace fell through at the last minute.

The Reds had agreed a £35m fee for Guehi with the England international in the middle of his medical when he found out the news that Crystal Palace had pulled the plug on a deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday that Liverpool will make another attempt to sign Guehi but that now multiple clubs around are “considering a move” for the England international.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “First clear point: Marc Guehi will not sign a new contract at Crystal Palace. That is guaranteed. Guehi already informed Palace about that at the beginning of the window. He always wanted to be respectful. He’s always been a top professional.

“But at the same time, he’s not going to sign a new contract. It’s already been decided a long time ago. Palace are aware of that. So what happens now? He might leave in January for a transfer fee, or he could leave in the summer on a free transfer.

“On a free transfer, the interest from Liverpool will be there because Liverpool wanted Guehi, considered Guehi as an important defender and maintain Guehi on their list, that’s for sure. It’s not over between Liverpool and Guehi, I would say.

“But it’s also not guaranteed. At this stage, we can’t say 100 per cent that Guehi is going to Liverpool because what I’m hearing is that several clubs around Europe, not only in England, are considering a move for Guehi.

“He is seen as a big opportunity by several clubs. A top defender like this, available on a free, you don’t have to negotiate with Crystal Palace from January. That’s a big, big story, a big opportunity. Keep an eye on the situation because Liverpool will be there in the race, but now they will have competition.

“This summer there was basically no competition because the player decided to go to Liverpool and there was an agreement. Liverpool will remain in conversation for 2026, but now other clubs can try to join the race and try to outbid Liverpool.”

And now reports in Spain suggest that Barcelona have an advantage in the race to sign Guehi from Crystal Palace as he wants to ‘play with Lamine Yamal’.

It is understood that Guehi ‘will not renew his contract and is interested in joining the young Barca talent’ amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Barcelona ‘wants to move intelligently’ for Guehi with the England star ‘fitting the profile the Catalan club is looking for: experience, leadership, and an affordable cost.’

The report adds that ‘the player’s interest in playing at Camp Nou could tip the balance’ and his ‘entourage considers the idea of ​​sharing a dressing room with Lamine Yamal, one of the young gems of European football and a symbol of the new Barca project, attractive’.

La Liga champions Barcelona ‘wants to get ahead of the rest of the suitors and offer the player a project where he can be an important player from day one.’