A journalist has revealed Liverpool’s ‘optimism’ after ‘submitting a deal sheet’ with the view to signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Liverpool are looking to complete two signings on deadline day as they have stepped up negotiations over landing Guehi and Alexander Isak.

Reports have indicated that Isak’s record move to Liverpool is ‘completed’ after they reached an agreement with Newcastle United to sign the striker for around £125m.

This means that an announcement regarding Isak’s move to Liverpool is expected imminently, but it remains to be seen whether they will sign Guehi.

There have been clashes at Crystal Palace over whether to sell Guehi, who has entered the final year of his contract.

Oliver Glasner has made it abundantly clear that he does not want his captain to leave, though it has been reported that club chiefs are open to cashing in so they do not lose him for nothing in 2026.

However, it has also been suggested that Palace are keen to land a suitable replacement for Guehi before sanctioning his exit, with David Ornstein revealing on Monday evening that a ‘deal is in jeopardy’ after their proposed move for Brighton’s Igor fell through on deadline day.

Palace have signed one centre-back on deadline day, though. They confirmed shortly after window closed that they have bought Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse for around £20m.

In a statement for the club’s website, Canvot said: “It’s very exciting. Crystal Palace are a really good club with a good sporting project.

“It’s a big step because it’s the best championship in the world, so I’m excited to start.”

It remains to be seen what this means for Guehi, but journalist Miguel Delaney confirmed that Liverpool have submitted a deal sheet and “there’s optimism it gets done”.

He said on X: “The deal sheet has gone in for Marc Guehi. There’s optimism it gets done.”

Shortly after, Fabrizio Romano added: “Liverpool submitted deal sheet for Marc Guehi’s £35m move. Medical also done. Up to Crystal Palace now.”