Liverpool second deadline day signing ‘looking unlikely’ in Gomez to Milan transfer blow

It is ‘looking unlikely’ that Liverpool will sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi before the transfer window shuts, according to reports.

The Reds have struck a ‘total agreement’ to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day with the Sweden international to undergo a medical later on Monday morning.

There seemed to be confidence last week that Liverpool would also get a new centre-back over the line on Monday too with Crystal Palace star Guehi their top target.

But Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said on Sunday that he’s told chairman Steve Parish that he wants to keep Guehi with the Eagles having “no chance to find the right replacement in one day”.

Glasner said after beating Aston Villa 3-0: “I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season. We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

“We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players – he is our captain.”

And transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that a deal is ‘looking unlikely’ after Glasner’s comments but that a transfer was ‘not off yet’.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand Marc Guehi to Liverpool looking unlikely as it stands. Deal not off yet, but has become difficult following Oliver Glasner’s comments last night that he wants to keep the Crystal Palace captain. Joe Gomez won’t be sold to Milan unless Guehi joins.’

And Graeme Bailey has revealed a similar story to Rousing The Kop with the Reds now increasingly pessimistic that they will get a deal over the line for Guehi.

Bailey said: “Liverpool don’t think they are doing Marc Guehi as things stand. Guehi to Liverpool is going to have to wait, from what we are now hearing from Anfield.

“They wanted the deal, as did the player, but Oliver Glasner has seemingly won the day to keep his skipper. Glasner’s pressure has been key.

“It does have that knock-on effect for Joe Gomez – who will be staying if nothing changes.”

Despite the latest updates, it seems as if Milan and Liverpool almost have an agreement in place for Gomez to move to Serie A if the Reds can get a deal done for Guehi.

Italian journalist Matteo Moretto said on X: ‘Agreement close between Milan and Liverpool for Joseph Gomez on the basis of 15m€. Permanent transfer. The Rossoneri club is also working to finalize the economic agreement with the defender.’

Virgil van Dijk insisted that he wanted Gomez to stay at Anfield after Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday, the Dutchman said: “Of course (I want him to stay), he’s my friend! But it doesn’t work like that.

“I’m not the boss, this is not a friendly business. Let’s see what happens. Of course want him to stay, as a friend and as a player.”

