Premier League star ‘tells friends he wants to join Liverpool’ after ‘failed’ Newcastle transfer

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has told his friends that he wants to move to Liverpool when he leaves Selhurst Park, according to reports.

Guehi was rewarded for his impressive form for the Eagles last term with a call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024, playing six times as the Three Lions lost to Spain in the final.

His brilliant performances for club and country led to Newcastle United attempting to buy him over the summer but the Magpies couldn’t agree a deal.

Guehi ended up staying at Selhurst Park with the 24-year-old making eight Premier League starts for Crystal Palace this term.

And now Football Insider claims that Guehi ‘is keen to join a top club like Liverpool when he leaves Selhurst Park’ after Newcastle ‘failed’ to secure his signature over the summer transfer window.

The report adds:

‘It is believed the centre-back could have pushed hard and persuaded Palace to accept Newcastle’s bid had he really wanted to join the Magpies. ‘But sources say Guehi is holding out for a move to a top-four club – and he has let it be known to friends that Liverpool is of particular interest to him.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Arsenal praise for ‘doing OK’ is ‘massively disingenuous to Liverpool’

👉 Best 24/25 Fantasy Premier League XI includes Man Utd pair, Liverpool quartet and Everton standout

👉 Top 10 Premier League starts features Newcastle collapses and further warnings for Liverpool

Guehi has already been linked with a move to Liverpool but former Reds forward Dean Saunders doesn’t think Arne Slot’s side need the Crystal Palace defender.

Saunders told bettingexpert.com: “When you’re a big club you’ve got to have players who know their place and won’t let you down through attitude. Konate is a great player and Van Dijk is a rolls royce of a player.

“Slot has Quansah, Gomez and Konate to choose from and I think all three are really good. Konate is great, Quansah could be a great player and Gomez is a good player. He can come in and his attitude will be spot on.”

“I don’t think Liverpool need Guehi unless they see Guehi as a world beater who could be better than van Dijk. I think he’s not much better than the other three. He plays for Palace and I’d like to see him playing for a top six club where the pressure is on every week. It’s a different ball game.

“They’re different animals to manage. The players at the top six clubs can’t make mistakes. If you play at the back for Liverpool you’re going to get slaughtered if you keep making mistakes.”