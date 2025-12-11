Haaland labels Liverpool legend Carragher a ‘loose cannon’ in cheeky dig over Salah slam

Erling Haaland couldn’t resist a cheeky dig at Jamie Carragher over his comments about Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after Man City beat Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Salah caused a stir on Saturday when he called out Liverpool for “throwing him under the bus” before insisting he no longer had a relationship with Reds boss Arne Slot.

That led to Carragher labelling Salah a “disgrace” and tearing into the Egypt international for his actions after Liverpool had drawn 3-3 against Leeds United.

Carragher climbed down from his position slightly on Tuesday when he apologised to Salah but insisted the Liverpool forward needs to improve his behaviour off the pitch.

And, after his penalty handed Man City a 2-1 win against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu, Haaland playfully branded Carragher a “loose cannon”.

When asked by Carragher’s fellow CBS Sports pundit Micah Richards how he was, Haaland replied: “I’m getting nervous with Jamie Carragher in the studio!”

After the studio shared a laugh, Carragher replied:: “You don’t need to be nervous, Erling. Don’t be nervous.”

On whether he preferred Carragher or Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger – who he’s had some tough games against – Haaland added: “I mean, I think I have to say Rudiger now because Carragher is a bit of a loose cannon now.”

When Carragher asked if he’d like to come on the Stick To Football podcast, Haaland responded: “I mean Jamie Carragher in this moment, and Roy Keane, I think I need to bring my father. Carragher laughed and added: “It’s a deal!”

Erling Haaland came for @Carra23 right off the bat 💀 pic.twitter.com/KVzYpL3TMe — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 10, 2025

In his highly-critical rant at Salah, Carragher said on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports: “I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst, I do not think it was.

“I think whenever Mo Salah stops in a mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it is choreographed by him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position.

“He did that 12 months ago and I called him out on this show about it. He played on the heartstrings of the Liverpool supporters. Liverpool were top of the league and he’d scored the wining goal at Southampton.

“That was the time to come out and put pressure on the Liverpool ownership. For the rest of the season you have banners in the crowd saying ‘Give Mo his dough’.

“He’s chosen this weekend to do this now and he’s waited for a bad result, they’ve conceded a last minute goal. The Liverpool supporters, the manager, the whole club feels like it is in the gutter at the moment, and he’s chosen that time to go for the manager and maybe try and get him sacked.”