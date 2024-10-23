Hamann tells Liverpool to sign £72m Man Utd flop or Arsenal star to succeed Salah

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann thinks the Reds should sign £72m Man Utd flop Jadon Sancho or Bukayo Saka as Mohamed Salah’s successor.

Liverpool have made a brilliant start to the new season with Arne Slot’s side sitting top of the Premier League table after seven wins from their opening eight matches.

Everything is going great on the pitch despite worries that Slot would have a hard time succeeding Jurgen Klopp, who left Anfield in the summer.

But there are a few off-field issues to take care of with Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Van Dijk revealed earlier this week that he is in “discussions with the right people” over a new deal but there no signs of Salah or Alexander-Arnold signing up.

Salah has long been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and whenever he does leave Hamann wants Liverpool to invest in Sancho – who is on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd with the Blues having an obligation to buy him – or Arsenal star Saka.

Hamann told Flashscore: “No one can replicate Mohamed Salah’s numbers and his availability.

“If I had to pick another player to replace him with, Liverpool would have to go for Bukayo Saka.

“If Jadon Sancho can find the form he had at Borussia Dortmund, he could be an option to play on the right wing. In the short term, Liverpool have great forwards to fill in that spot too.”

And Hamann thinks Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold will find it hard to refuse a move to Real Madrid if they come calling.

Hamann added: “I don’t see Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving in January, but if Real Madrid come calling it will be hard for him to reject them.

“More and more Englishmen are playing abroad now. You can’t fault Alexander-Arnold if he does want to go.

“Jude Bellingham is potentially drawing him to the club, and the fact they got Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer shows they can do a similar move with Alexander-Arnold next summer.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold is a scouse Galactico. I’ve not seen an Englishman take a free kick like he does since David Beckham. His passing, technique and ability is a joy to watch. Most fans would say they’ve paid to watch an attacker like Michael Owen, Fernando Torres or someone like that, fans now pay to go watch Alexander-Arnold play from right back.”