Liverpool target issues transfer update after revealing Arne Slot talks over Anfield move

Feyenoord defender David Hancko has issued a update on his future amid more transfer links to Premier League side Liverpool in recent months.

The Reds are likely to be in the transfer market for at least one new centre-back in the summer with the future of Virgil van Dijk still up in the air.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season and there are no concrete signs currently that he will sign a new deal before the end of June.

As well as the Netherlands international’s potential departure, there is ongoing questions marks about the depth in that position if Van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate are out injured or suspended.

And Feyenoord centre-back Hancko, who knows Liverpool boss Arne Slot well from their time together at the Dutch club, has been linked with a move to Anfield.

There were links also in the summer of 2024 with Hancko revealing in December 2024 that he discussed the interest from Liverpool with Slot.

Hancko said at the time: “I was in contact with the coach, but he told me straight away that it was not possible. Liverpool has a certain transfer philosophy. Age was one issue, the other was the price. Both factors came out negative for me.”

He added: “Atletico Madrid came closest, but Feyenoord didn’t want to let me go for a lower amount than they had imagined. They had a certain budget for me and ultimately couldn’t agree with Feyenoord about the finances.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool boss Slot slams Owen over ‘strange’ Van Dijk question after Everton victory

👉 Big Weekend: Man Utd v Man City, Nottingham Forest, Kiwior, Slot, Postecoglou misery-enders

👉 Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

A report in February insisted that Slot is still looking to link up with his former player and that Hancko will be a target for Liverpool in the summer.

On a potential summer transfer, Hancko told Algemeen Dagblad this week: “We will see what happens.

“Before the match against FC Groningen, Quilindschy Hartman told me in the dressing room. You never know whether these will be the last matches in that beautiful stadium. I have always been clear about it; I think it is great to be able to play for this club.

“We will talk about it in the summer. At the moment, nothing is happening. I often say it to my fellow countrymen: there are good players in the Eredivisie.”

Slovakia international Hancko has previously compared himself to Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk after watching the Dutchman’s career closely.

Hancko said earlier this season: “I love Virgil van Dijk. For me, before the World Cup in Qatar, he was the best defender in the world. There was no player who could go past him.

“I don’t want to compare myself with Virgil, but that invincible feeling he exudes was something I felt last season very strongly.

“Just like Virgil, I am not afraid of anyone. But that is different from not respecting my opponent.”