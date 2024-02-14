Liverpool handed fresh boost in pursuit of £100m target but face competition from Chelsea

Liverpool are said to be keeping tabs on Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and have been handed a boost in pursuit of the Brazilian star.

Since making the move to Newcastle in 2022, the 26-year-old has developed into one of the best midfielders in the league and has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Indeed, it was only last year that he was being linked with a blockbuster move to Real Madrid. Those rumours have since died down, although the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are now said to be interested.

Guimaraes penned a new deal with Newcastle in October last year and a £100m release clause was reportedly added into the deal.

As reported by The Express, the Reds have been handed a fresh boost when it comes to their pursuit of Guimaraes. With Newcastle tiptoeing the line of financial fair play, the club could consider cashing in on him.

The report clarifies that Newcastle are already scouring the market for midfield options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe’s side are said to be looking at Atalanta midfielder Ederson who could be seen as a Guimaraes replacement if the club decides to cash in.

Liverpool will take some confidence from the fact that Newcastle are already seeking out midfield options for next season as the club could be prepared to lose Guimaraes.

Of course, the Reds aren’t alone in their interest in the Brazilian international. Along with Liverpool, Chelsea are also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Chelsea managed to beat Liverpool to the signatures of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer and they could look to repeat this trick once again in the summer.

In regards to Guimaraes, he recently commented on the speculation surrounding him and insisted that he is happy with Newcastle.

“Sometimes people speak a lot about me. I just speak a lot about football. I’m very happy here and I like how the fans think of me here,” he told reporters.

“I enjoy my time here. The fans have been unbelievable for me and my family. I hope this can keep going for a long time.”

After setting the bar incredibly high for themselves last season, Newcastle have fallen below expectations this time around.

As a result of a crippling injury list, Howe’s side currently find themselves 11 points behind the top four. Time will tell if Liverpool do decide to trigger his £100m release clause.

