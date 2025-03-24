Liverpool well placed to land tricky Frenchman who tore England U21 apart, with club ready to sell

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a ‘huge boost’ in the pursuit of Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki, as the French club have reportedly ‘decided to sell’ the Reds target this summer.

Liverpool will be on the hunt for more attacking talent in the summer. They could lose star forward Mohamed Salah, and there’s speculation over the exits of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota at the moment, with both underwhelming.

For a while, they have been linked with Lyon man Cherki, who can play on the wing or as an attacking-midfielder.

According to The Sun, Liverpool have been handed a ‘huge boost’ in their pursuit of the attacker. Indeed, the report states Lyon have ‘decided to sell’ Cherki this summer, though there is competition from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and more sides.

In any case, the Reds will have been dazzled by Cherki’s performance against England under-21 for their French counterparts on Friday.

Cherki’s performance has gone viral, with many suggesting he should be in the French senior side, after one goal and two assists in the 5-3 win, bossing an English side which included some big names.

Cherki was up against full internationals Adam Wharton, Rico Lewis and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, as well as Elliot Anderson, who has been a standout performer in the Premier League this season.

The Frenchman’s trickery was far too much for the English to contend with, and his tallies in the game mean his French under-21 stats now read 13 goals and nine assists in 23 games.

Cherki will also have the chance to impress against more English opposition, Manchester United, in the Europa League quarter-finals, and while that could mean his list of suitors begin to grow, Liverpool seem likely to push for him.

Given the attacker’s contract expires in the summer of 2026, and Lyon are willing to sell now, his price is unlikely to be a high one. That said, Cherki could prove a bargain signing.

