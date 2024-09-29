Hargreaves tells Liverpool that star who’s ‘got everything’ needs replacing if Slot wants to win PL title

Liverpool need “a specialist defensive midfield player” over Ryan Gravenberch if they want to win the Premier League title, according to former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

The Reds have made a great start to life under Arne Slot after the Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield over the summer.

Liverpool have the best defence in the Premier League by far this season with just two goals conceded and Slot’s side losing just once against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Netherlands international Gravenberch has been a key reason for their early-season form with the 22-year-old being deployed in defensive midfield.

But former Man Utd star Hargreaves reckons Slot will have to bring in a replacement for Gravenberch in defensive midfield if he wants to win the Premier League or Champions League in the future.

Hargreaves said on Premier League Productions: “He has done brilliantly well, but he is not a defensive midfield player, which is fine because when you are playing teams like this. He is 190cm. He is 22-years-old, he has got everything. But he is not a specialist defensive midfield player.

“There is a difference. I think he is a brilliant midfield player, box to box depending on who you play, but I think in a big game, in a one-off game to go and win the Premier League or the Champions League, I think you need a specialist. Liverpool showed that with Fabinho and City showed that with Rodri.”

Anthony Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the summer transfer window but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that the England winger is definitely signing a new contract at Newcastle United.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “You may remember Liverpool were interested in Anthony Gordon this summer – this was during June when there was some panic at Newcastle about the Financial Fair Play situation. There were moments when it seemed like they might have to sell one of their star players in order to comply with the rules, but then they were able to find a different solution.

“Liverpool tried to understand the situation with Gordon, but it was considered too expensive and too complicated for them to proceed. Still, for Gordon there was this possibility and also others in the summer, though he ended up staying at Newcastle, and now a new contract is ready and done.

“I’m told that everything is completed for Gordon to sign a new deal until 2029. So it’s a five-year contract for Gordon, everything is done, and he’ll become one of the highest paid players at Newcastle after the great season he had last year, and he’s ready to do more for them again. It’s now just about the formal steps and official announcement, but everything is okay – Gordon is signing a new contract at Newcastle, and next the plan for Newcastle is to do the same with Alexander Isak.

“Newcastle have also been linked with Alex Baena, but there’s nothing into it at the moment. My understanding is that it’s all quiet around Baena as Villarreal consider him a key player; Newcastle do a lot of scouting activity, so it’s normal for them to follow players around the world but nothing concrete or advanced into this one.”