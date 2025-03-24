Liverpool have emerged as the shock ‘favourites’ to sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The England international left Premier League side Tottenham in August 2023 after scoring 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs but winning no silverware.

Bayern Munich agreed a deal worth €100m plus another potential €10m in bonuses with Tottenham and Kane has started paying them back in goals.

Kane has already scored 76 goals in 82 appearances since moving to the Bundesliga giants with Bayern leading in the title race and into the Champions League quarter-finals.

But there have been rumours in recent months that Kane could decide to move back to the Premier League over the next six to 12 months.

Reports have claimed that Kane’s most recent release clause in the last transfer window stood at £67m, while it will drop to £54m next winter.

And now reports in Spain claim that Kane has ‘asked to return to the Premier League’ with the 31-year-old ‘looking to end his career in England’ and Liverpool are the ‘favourites’ to sign him.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the player have suggested that Kane is seriously considering returning to the Premier League at the end of this season , with one clear goal: to close out his career in England. ‘And there’s already one team considered the favourite to sign him: Arne Slot ‘s Liverpool , who are enjoying a sweet spot in the domestic championship.’

The directors at Liverpool ‘are already working on top-level reinforcements to make a definitive leap in Europe, and Harry Kane fits that vision perfectly’.

The report continues:

‘The player’s personal desire to return to England could open the door to a difficult negotiation for the German club. Kane’s contract runs until 2027, guaranteeing Bayern a solid contractual position, but the player’s willingness could be decisive if Liverpool launch a firm push in the summer. ‘Harry Kane wants to finish his career at home, and the current Liverpool team offers the ideal setting: an ambitious project, an established manager, and real aspirations. A move that could alter the balance of power in the Premier League next season.’

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Mario Basler hopes Kane can finish his career at the Allianz Arena with the England international “more of a team player” than Robert Lewandowski ever was.

Basler told Spaceport Sweden: “Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are similar in some ways. They are rarely injured and they always score goals, but I believe Kane is more of a team player – Lewandowski is sometimes a very selfish striker.

“I watch Kane play and notice that he also tracks back in midfield and distributes the ball quite well. I think he is more important for Bayern than Lewandowski was. He adds more to the team than Lewandowski ever did because he also works defensively and is more involved in the team’s build-up.

“I hope he doesn’t leave Bayern and I also believe that he knows exactly what he has at the club. Above all he is also of a certain age now, I’m not sure he’d be keen to make another change at this stage. I believe he feels very comfortable in Bayern, and I hope he stays there until he ends his career.”