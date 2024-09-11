Liverpool youngster set to miss key Premier League and Champions League clashes

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after a fractured foot, expected to keep him out of action until late October.

Elliott was forced to pull out of the England U21’s squad last week after feeling some discomfort in his foot, and the extent of his injury is now known.

The 21-year-old will be disappointed to pick up such a setback so early into the season, having managed just seven minutes this campaign for Liverpool, with new boss Arne Slot favouring a midfield trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominic Szoboszlai.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their opening three league games, having failed to concede a single goal in games against Ipswich, Brentford and Manchester United.

Elliott featured in midfield and on the wing under previous Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, though the late arrival of Italian Federico Chiesa almost certainly determines that Slot sees Elliott as a central player.

With games starting to come thick and fast after the international break as the Carabao Cup and Champions League campaigns begin, Elliott will be kicking himself with the additional games a good opportunity for Slot to rotate his squad.

In pre-season, Elliott looked forward to working with Slot. He said: “It’s very elegant [the play style], Dutch style, it’s very nice. The style of play is a lot different. It’s more about in possession now.”

It is only the second recorded injury Elliott has suffered in his career thus far, having missed 34 games in the 2021/22 season with a dislocated fracture of the ankle joint.

The injury also rules out the potential for Elliott to be granted a first England senior squad call up in the next set of international fixtures next month by interim boss Lee Carsley, who gave fellow midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes their first England caps in recent games against Republic of Ireland and Finland.

Elliott had worked under Carsley while he was in charge of the England U20’s and U21’s and seems determined to stamp his own blueprint on the England squad.

Elliott’s teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold will have learned all about working with Carsley in the last week, having put up two phenomenal displays, assisting Harry Kane for his first goal against Finland on Tuesday night, earning himself the Player of the Match award

For Slot, Elliott isn’t the only midfielder he is missing, with academy graduate Curtis Jones also not featuring for Liverpool this season due to injury, though he could be in contention to return to the squad in the game against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.