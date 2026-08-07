Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has said that Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott could end up at Leeds United, but he believes that RB Leipzig are the favourites.

Elliott is back at Liverpool after spending the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

The midfielder needed to make just 10 appearances for Villa for the obligatory buy-out clause of £35million to kick in.

However, Villa manager Unai Emery played Elliott just nine times last season, as the Villans won the Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League table.

Then Liverpool manager Arne Slot did not fancy Elliott and decided to send him out on loan to Villa.

However, Slot was replaced by Andoni Iraola as the Liverpool manager earlier this summer.

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Iraola told Liverpool’s official website about Elliott on July 13: “Definitely Harvey is here with us, he has come also, I have seen him with this eagerness of showing himself, getting himself ready again.

“He will have a chance during the pre-season.

“We will need him and it’s a good sign he came one week earlier.

“He’s been training with the U21s and I hope we can see him in a good place.

“I think Harvey comes from… especially last season had to be very difficult for him because it was a strange situation where basically they couldn’t even put him to play.

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“I think he uses this, what he has experienced – the bad situation he has experienced – to make him even more eager to be a Liverpool player, yes.”

Harvey Elliott to Leeds from Liverpool possible

Former Everton CEO Wyness has now revealed that German club RB Leipzig are the favourites to sign Elliott, but he has also stated that the 23-year-old English attacking midfielder could join Leeds.

Wyness said on the Inside Track podcast: “Yeah, I think the bad blood is certainly enough to get him away from Liverpool, and I think, I’m afraid, Leipzig are the favourites from what I’ve heard.

“I think that’s where it will end up.

“There’s a possibility he’ll go to Leeds, but Leipzig are still the favourites, and I think if they can come to personal terms, that’s what would make it happen.

“Leeds is going to become an attractive option for a player like Harvey, but I think it might be good for him personally to get out of England.

“We’ve seen before that many players can do very well in Germany now, and the English players, more and more going out there, starting to realise that they’re really increasing their value.

“I think the Bundesliga would suit him in his style of play very well.

“I still rate him as a player, I’m amazed Liverpool did what they did, and I think they’re going to see him go on to be a very good asset for someone else.”

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