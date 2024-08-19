According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are “expected” to make a signing before this summer transfer window closes.

The Reds are the only club in the Premier League yet to make a summer signing but they are in the market for new additions.

Earlier this summer, Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was identified as Liverpool’s top target. He was expected to sign for the Premier League giants, who were willing to activate the £51m release clause in his contract.

Zubimendi eventually opted to perform a U-turn on a move to Liverpool and a report has revealed the main reason why he’s decided to reject Arne Slot’s side.

It’s been widely reported that Liverpool are not expected to sign an alternative for Zubimendi this summer, but they are targeting signings in other positions.

While one of their players has decided ‘to leave‘, Liverpool are in talks to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili after he shone for Georgia at Euro 2024.

Romano “still expects” Liverpool “to do something” this summer as they are evaluating potential “opportunities”.

“I think it’s still an open situation at Liverpool [for transfers]. I would not rule out Liverpool going into the market. They always keep repeating in public and private that they will only invest in players if they are 100% convinced,” Romano said on the Here We Go podcast.

“Otherwise they believe they have a very good squad full of talented players for the future.

“Liverpool are not desperate to sign players, but movement is still there in terms of contact with agents, contact with clubs.

“So Liverpool are still moving. In case there will be opportunities in the final two weeks, I still expect Liverpool to do something on the market.”

After missing out on Zubimendi, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool are ‘plotting a January swoop’ as they ‘will wait until signing an A-list midfielder’.

The report explains.