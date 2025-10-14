Liverpool hatch £65m ‘plan’ to get discount for La Liga star with ‘physical inconsistencies’

Liverpool have a ‘plan’ to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as they look to improve Arne Slot’s attack, according to reports.

The Reds started off the new season in perfect form with five wins from their opening five Premier League matches after winning the title last term.

But a nightmare week before the international break saw them lose three times in all competitions against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea.

The two defeats in the Premier League saw Arsenal make up a five-point gap on Liverpool to go one point clear of Slot’s side in the table.

Criticism has been leveled at all parts of the side, but mainly midfield and defence, while an injury to Alisson and selection headaches up front are causing issues elsewhere.

Liverpool still think they need another winger despite a plethora of options in attack with reports in Spain claiming that the Reds are ‘considering making a move before the 2026 World Cup’ for Athletic Bilbao star Williams.

READ: Isak declares ‘crisis’ and ‘change is needed’ as sack demanded after Newcastle star’s sweary outburst caught

The Spain international ended up staying and signing a new contract at Bilbao over the summer despite rumours he had his pick of clubs around Europe.

Liverpool ‘believe the player would fit perfectly into their offensive renewal plan, although they are not willing to pay the €90 million release clause’.

The report adds: ‘The English club’s plan is to price the deal at around €75m (£65m), a figure that, although lower than the asking price, could prove attractive to Athletic if the player’s physical problems persist. In Bilbao, according to sources close to the club, the internal debate is already underway: should they keep their star player despite his physical inconsistencies or sell him at the peak of his market value before a possible international revaluation?’

Liverpool ‘want to get ahead of the competition’ with the Premier League side’s ‘scouting department fears the player’s value will skyrocket if he establishes himself again in the national team’.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Three reasons why Liverpool shouldn’t ‘panic’ about leaders Arsenal: ‘This is football, isn’t it?’

👉 Who really won the transfer window? Why Newcastle and Arsenal had better summers than Liverpool

👉 Liverpool priorities, Forest hubris and Man Utd stubbornness among top 10 f***-ups and regrets

Another player they have been heavily linked with is Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who’s attracting interest from clubs at home and abroad, but ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy doesn’t think the Reds need to invest in the England international.

Murphy told BetWright: “Well, I like him. I think he’s a lovely footballer.

“The game comes easy to him. And I understand why lots of people would be interested in him.

“I think at the moment, Liverpool are quite well covered. McAllister is a playmaker, Gravenberch can do it, Curtis Jones is in there and he’s not starting everything, Szobozslai can play in there. Endo’s on the bench; he’s a more tenacious, gritty, holding midfielder.

“I would think the priority for Liverpool is at centre back. That’s obviously the one area people are concerned about.

“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think there’s a Liverpool fan around who would be upset if Wharton joined us. But I’m not sure that at the moment, that’s the priority for Liverpool.”