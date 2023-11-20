Liverpool hatch ‘plan’ to ensure key duo ‘sign new deals’ as Klopp’s side ‘brace’ for ‘record’ departure

According to reports, Liverpool are putting a ‘plan’ in place as they are hoping to keep Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk.

The Premier League giants were busy during the recent summer transfer window. They spent £150m to overhaul their midfield as Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch headed to Anfield.

They filled the void left by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho following their moves to the Saudi Pro League. It looked at one stage like Mo Salah would follow the ex-Liverpool duo in heading to the Middle East.

Salah has been identified as a dream signing for the Saudi Pro League and Al-Ittihad failed with a £150m bid for the attacker before the summer window closed.

A second bid worth around £200m was touted but Al-Ittihad did not end up improving their proposal before the window closed. Liverpool are not able to relax for long though as the Saudi outfit are expected to go back in for him in January or next summer.

It will be a huge blow for Liverpool when Salah does leave as he has grabbed ten goals and four assists in his 12 Premier League appearances this term.

FEATURE: Chelsea and Man United’s missing strikers… Every Premier League club’s worst transfer mistake of 2023

A report from Football Transfers claims Liverpool are ‘anticipating’ Salah’s exit and to protect themselves from potential further losses, they have put a plan in place to ensure that Klopp and Van Dijk sign new deals’.

Klopp is under contract until 2026 while Van Dijk’s deal is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The report adds.