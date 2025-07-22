Liverpool have ‘close eye’ on ‘shock’ move for 22y/o English centre-back

Liverpool reportedly have a ‘close eye’ on a ‘shock’ move for 22-year-old centre-back Charlie Cresswell, who joined Toulouse last summer.

The Reds have made some big acquisitions this summer. Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong have all joined, along with Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman, and Hugo Ekitike looks soon to come through the door.

Two of those players will improve the defence, but Liverpool will need another defensive reinforcement after the sale of Jarell Quansah, and amid speculation over Ibrahima Konate’s future.

Multiple outlets, including GIVEMESPORT, have reported that Liverpool are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Toulouse centre-back Cresswell, in what they describe as a ‘shock’ move.

The 6ft 3in centre-back is said to have been scouted on ‘multiple occasions’ last season. The Reds surely like what they see, as the dominant defender played 34 games in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting another two.

Cresswell is said to have caught the attention of many Premier League clubs, and while Liverpool are not actively moving for him yet, he is ‘very much’ a player they like, and he ‘remains under consideration’.

He is said to be viewed by scouts as a player ‘with the potential to step up to a top-six side’. The constant check-ups made by Liverpool are said to suggest Cresswell is ‘high on their list of emerging defensive talents’.

The England under-21 star left Leeds for Toulouse for just £3.8million, but two years prior, in 2022, it was already known that Liverpool and Manchester United were fans of his.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Ornstein gives Guehi to Liverpool update as Palace star will leave ‘sooner or later’ amid Spurs interest

👉 Isak’s agent makes ‘next step’ claim as Liverpool target’s ‘head turned’ after ‘sudden switch’ by Arsenal

👉 Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with £78m Arsenal target as Hughes ‘pushes’ for seventh signing after Ekitike

Though it’s not known how much he’d command, if he were to make a move to a big Premier League side, Cresswell would likely go for a far higher fee than what Toulouse signed him for just a year ago.

But the Reds’ main defensive target at the moment looks to be Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The latest update suggested Palace were ‘looking to cash in’ on the centre-back, and will ask for just £50million.

David Ornstein has said: “And I think Marc Guehi, with total respect to Crystal Palace, is going to be playing at the very top of Champions League football, whether it’s sooner or later, and so, yeah, you suspect this is going to be one of the stories of the upcoming weeks of the transfer window.”

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘optimistic’ over Diaz ‘agreement’ with Bayern Munich ‘willing’ to reach £65m