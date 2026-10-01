Liverpool have eyes on two outstanding Man City stars as golden opportunity emerges

Liverpool tipped to move for two former targets, if City go down

A fresh report claims Liverpool could be presented with a golden chance to bolster their squad with the additions of Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo, should Manchester City face relegation as a potential consequence of their recent guilty verdict on Premier League financial charges.

Eight-time Premier League champions City have been found guilty of breaching 114 counts of FFP over nine years between 2009 and 2018 – and the sanctions now facing them could prove monumental.

While it is worth noting that Man City continue to protest their innocence and plan to take their case all the way to the High Court to clear their name, the implications of that fallout are starting to gain some serious traction – and fears that they could lose plenty of their biggest stars as a result are starting to gather pace, if City tumble out of the English top flight.

And now a new report from our friends over at TEAMtalk claims that fears of losing two of their most consistent performers are becoming increasingly real.

READ: Liverpool on pole to sign future world-class star for low fee with Iraola to replace four players in January

City beat off strong competition to secure both players back in January, with Semenyo arriving from Bournemouth in a deal worth £62.5m, while Guehi joined from Crystal Palace for approximately £20m.

Both players had previously been high on Liverpool’s transfer wishlist, with the Anfield outfit coming close to landing Guehi in the summer of 2025 before the deal collapsed on deadline day, while they had also monitored Semenyo extensively while he was still on the south coast.

However, the opportunity to finally get their men could soon be presented to the Reds, and they will not want to miss out again.

Liverpool prepared to strike for Guehi, Semenyo

The TEAMtalk report states that ‘should City suffer the severe sanction of relegation following the independent commission’s findings of serious breaches of financial rules, a number of their players would almost certainly seek Premier League or top-level football elsewhere’.

Indeed, it’s already been speculated over where Rayan Cherki could end up next, while a painful exit for the homegrown Phil Foden could also be on the cards.

Liverpool’s current recruitment strategy means they should be well placed to capitalise for both players, particularly given their established interest in the duo.

However, any forced sales by a relegated City side would create a competitive market, yet Liverpool’s prior relationships and clear need for defensive reinforcement and attacking depth could give them an edge.

Add in the fact that Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola worked with Semenyo before and that adds another layer of intrigue.

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With sanctions still to be determined and City preparing an appeal and maintaining their innocence, the situation currently remains fluid.

However, the prospect of landing two top Premier League stars is not something Liverpool would ignore, and it is expected they would actively pursue both players if City are forced into a corner.