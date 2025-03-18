Liverpool have had ‘a f***ing great season’; lay off Arne Slot

Liverpool fans want you to know that just winning the Premier League is actually brilliant, thanks. And they’re always rubbish in finals.

Defending Arne Slot and Liverpool

Awful to read fellow LFC fans having a go at Arne Slot today – f***ing hell, are you trying to be the most hated fans in the world!!!!

No Plan B someone said? This is a man who has been held up as an example of adaptable tactics all season. Everyone has praised his substitutions and even on Sunday two subs combined to score late on. Jesus. Are we seriously unable to cope with two defeats – one by the narrowest of margins in a shootout. Liverpool were tired and played badly on Sunday – we’ve all said all season that champions win playing badly – why have we said that so often this year? Because we’ve often played badly this year.

And Mo Salah does amazing things if we get the ball to him. We didn’t do that on Sunday, but we still won all those other games. I’ll bet Arsenal would love to be where we are. And whoever thinks we only have Mo… Gakpo scored 16 goals. Szoboslai has been amazing MacAllister, Gravenberch, Virgil, Konate, Allison, Kelleher, Trent, c’mon!!!! This week we got to feel like everyone else has for most of this season. So now show a bit of support and stop whinging.

And please stop telling me its been a bad season – so far it’s been a f***ing great season.

Michael, Ireland

…you wrote:

‘Offered this exact season in August, every single Liverpool fan would obviously and immediately take it. You wouldn’t be able to move for all the bitten-off hands.

But offered this exact season six weeks ago, the answer would be entirely different.’

No, no and once again no. If you had offered Liverpool fans “only” the Premier League title after the Everton game (roughly 6 weeks ago) every single one would have taken it. If you had offered Liverpool fans “only” the Premier League title 2 weeks ago, we would have taken it.

Only in the minds of the media and rival fans does the idea exist that there will somehow be disappointment at the end of this season. If Liverpool win the league (and most of us are still nervously looking over our shoulder) it will be nothing other than a stunning success. And maybe this will be one and done, and the end of an era. But it’s an era that deserves more than one Premier League trophy. We’re all keeping our fingers crossed that will come to pass.

Mike, LFC, Dubai

Liverpool one and done? That’s okay…

Totally agree with Dave Tickner that this isn’t the start of a dominant Liverpool era, assuming they can actually hang on and win the league. But also, that’s fine isn’t it?

First off, this is effectively the last run out of Klopp’s squad that, if three or four games had gone another way, would be lauded as over of the best ever. Those boys deserved at least once more title and as a fan I’m delighted they’re getting one. (There, that’s jinxed it)

And second, Slot’s only just got here. He’s bought one player, and Liverpool didn’t exactly do a lot of business before he arrived, so it seems a bit rich to be wondering whether he should have started a dynasty by now. Wenger had to wait four years for a title after his first, rebuilding a whole club in the process. Perhaps Slot should be afforded similar leeway?

Unless we mess it up from here – then the bald fraud can do one!

Will, LFC (kidding…)

Liverpool are pretty much always rotten in finals

First things first – Newcastle totally deserved that. They turned up, we didn’t. We may have been tired from midweek but they wanted it so much more it wasn’t at all funny. We’ve won 38 (or something like) trophies since they last did, it’s hard to begrudge their amazing supporters this one.

However, I’m seeing a lot of c**p written about how the bloom has come off Slot’s reign, got his tactics wrong blah blah.

Here’s how it is. Win or lose, Liverpool are s**t in cup finals. All of them. Maybe resilient, sometimes find the way but never play well. All Jurgen’s cup finals, Kenny’s two in a season, Rafa’s, hell even all of Houllier’s treble. All rubbish. Why this should be I do not know, but it is an undeniable thing nonetheless. Go and voluntarily rewatch any of our recent Chelsea cup finals if you please, but you won’t see anything resembling good football – even though we won the lot.

So ease up on Slot today. Go to any Liverpool fan after Jurgen left and say that the next season we’d have reached one cup final and would have a *15* point lead reaching the business end of the league season – I think they’d have ripped your arm off. But only go to two fans, you’d have run out of arms after that.

Newcastle won that and they really deserved to. But catch me worrying about that when we win our 20th title.

James, Liverpool

The big Slot error

Hi, let’s be honest, Slot’s biggest blunder was having McAllister marking Burn.

Robert, South Africa

Loving the Liverpool fan confusion

Personally, I’m enjoying the Liverpool fan mini meltdown over Slot. All I can say is, be careful what you wish for. Some clubs hand over league winning teams only for the new guy to think he knows everything and finds a way to dismantle it inside one season.

If Slot’s biggest flaw is that he has just let the team pretty much go out there and play as they previously did, before making it all his, be thankful.

For what it’s worth, it looks a lot like he’s done what Klopp did once, in his first season. Dry your cheeks, lads.

For Amorim, I would say he’s taken over a half-built plane in mid flight, and is attempting to fashion it into a completely different kind of plane. And with any luck he’s just about got the wings on so we can glid back up to some degree of safety before he looks at attaching the engines.

Badwolf

All hail Plymouth

From the moment Liverpool allowed Plymouth to open their engine and dismantle a vital cog during their FA match, it has been downhill for the Reds!

Next, PSG destroyed their aura of invincibility before Newcastle hang them out to dry in the Carabao cup final. From a potential quadruple to just the league title, it has been a chastening time for Liverpool. They must credit Plymouth for eviscerating a potentially trophy-laden season.

Kudos, Plymouth for your great role.

Yiembe (totally bemused), Mombasa

Howay the lads

What. A. Game. I was so nervous the night before that I hardly slept, but, in hindsight, that was the best sleepless night I’ve ever endured (outside of being too excited to sleep because the next day I got to see the Great Wall of China). I got to watch the whole match with my best friend of 13 years/ college roommate, who I’ve converted to a Newcastle fan. We were even joking right before BDB’s goal about how it would be funny if he scored, since the cameraman had focused on him leading up the Tripps’ Masterclass of a corner kick.

I sent a selfie to my dad, who is adamant that I’ve never looked more joyful in a picture, but I’ll raise him any of the pics that we got in Newcastle. I was tearing up when I saw Gordon getting to wear a Champions jersey and lift the trophy.

Every player put in a shift, Tonali was as excellent as he ever was, Joelinton was a physical beast and arguably the best he’s ever been, BDB was proving why signing him was a good call (making crucial challenges, locking down players, and obviously scoring that rocket of a header), Bruno put in a captain’s performance. But perhaps the most unsung hero of all was Tino Livramento who, in addition to providing a peach of a cross that led to Isak’s second goal (the first being robbed away by VAR, naturally), but he also had Salah completely shut down. This was the first game where Salah played a full 90 minutes and failed to get a shot or a chance created, as well as winning 100% of his duels, 100% of his tackles, and 100% of his dribbles were completed, a truly perfect defensive performance.

Rename the Tyne River to the Dan Burn River,

Eli Crenshaw (Toon Army Newport News)

Ange out. Now. Just get on with it

Some absolute nonsense gets written about Spurs. My main gripe is how most pundits/analysts/whoever claim that we are ‘inconsistent’. No, we are not. Most of the time, we are a supreme pile of dog shit and the only inconsistent thing about us is when we manage to win a game. Which is rare. We are very consistent. Just not in a good way.

Actually, I’ve just lied. My genuine main gripe is the man in the dugout saying how it’s ‘unacceptable’ that we’ve lost this many games. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. He is bang on the money. Unfortunately, part of the definition of ‘unacceptable’ means it’s not allowed to continue. Somehow, he’s made the unacceptable acceptable, as the unacceptable continues. Also, does dude not own a mirror or any highly polished material, because this complete and utter dross being served up is under his watch.

If we had everyone fit – lol – and he actually picked the best players, we’d probably be in and around some kind of European qualification conversation. We can all play the ‘if’ game though.

Now, to my final and likely very contentious point; would us winning the Europa League (we won’t, by the way) be the most cracks-covered-by-papering-method we’ve ever seen? We reek of desperation when it comes to a trophy and, whilst I really really do want some silverware, I think I want Ange out more than a trophy. It will keep him in the club if we win. I can’t stand the guy now. Most fans I know who are still backing him are stuck in some 2023 autumn time warp, when we were accidentally good – just by sheer surprise more than anything else – and think that’s what our normal should and will be.

Just a reminder, in the 57 league games we’ve played since that 10 game run, we have lost 27 games and won just 22. We have accrued 11 points from the last 39 available. 8 losses in 13. ‘Yeah, but injuries!’. Well, okay. I see your ‘injuries’ and raise you a ‘Bournemouth’. They’ve been okay, haven’t they?

‘Yeah, but we change managers too regularly and that doesn’t work’. Yes, but sticking with someone not right for the job also doesn’t work. Variety is the spice of life and all that so, please, no Ryan Mason but let’s get someone in who could inspire us to a cup victory.

All that’s going to happen, if we don’t change anything, is a QF defeat, a horrifically limp finish to the league (16th place very likely – worst ever PL finish) and an end of season review where he gets the boot anyway. I genuinely believe we will win 1 more game this season (sorry, Saints) and even that might not happen.

Please end the pain.

Glen, Stratford Spur

Mikel Arteta: Doing it against the big boys

For those that think Arteta isn’t up to the task. I present stats as facts.

Arsenal against the Big Six

Since losing 4-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad in April 2023, Arsenal have played Pep Guardiola’s side, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs for a combined Premier League record of P20 W12 D8 L0 F41 A18.

Across his first two-and-a-half seasons, Arteta’s record in those games was P27 W9 D2 L16 F30 A52. That is an incredible transformation.

Murray

(A good point, but the table v the top half shows there are just too many draws – Ed)