Liverpool have ‘minimal’ interest in £40m Man Utd left-back target

Liverpool have long been linked with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, but the Reds are said to have ‘minimal’ interest for one reason.

Robinson has been the stand-out left-back in the Premier League this season and has logged seven assists.

With Andy Robertson’s career on the descent, Liverpool – who top the Premier League table – are being linked with an alternative.

Despite persistent links with Robinson, it has emerged in recent days that United are far more interested in a player who would cost around £40m.

It is said that Ruben Amorim believes Robinson – as impressive going forward as he is in defence – would be a perfect fit for his 3-4-2-1 formation.

They are far more likely to make a move for the 27-year-old Robinson than Liverpool, with Mark Ogden of ESPN saying: “So, Robinson’s name has been attached to Liverpool quite a bit. But I’ve been told on more than one occasion that Liverpool have minimal interest in Robinson.

“It’s not because they don’t think he’s a good player. “It’s more the fact that he’s 27. He’s not their age profile. Liverpool don’t sign players for the long-term who are 27-years-old.

“The name that has been put to me is Milos Kerkez at Bournemouth. He would fit the profile much better than Antonee Robinson.”

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy certainly agrees, saying: “If I had to choose I’d go Alphonso Davies. I think he’s got the potential to be one of the best left-backs in the world.

“Obviously Alphonso Davies is a difficult one because he’s rumoured to be going elsewhere.

“I think one of the other two (Antonee Robinson and Milos Kerkez) would be really good competition for Robertson and again with the amount of games they play, it’s not like they wouldn’t be getting game time.

“I really like Robinson at Fulham. I’ve watched him a lot and I think he’s a powerhouse of a left-back and he doesn’t really fit the criteria in terms of age, value for selling on later if that was the case for Liverpool to go for a player of that age.

“Kerkez is a bit younger. Another great overlapping full-back who could learn from Robertson and maybe get minutes in other competitions. So that would probably be more realistic.

“What we know about the Liverpool recruitment team is that they are really good at finding diamonds in the rough. People who we don’t always hear of or who are not obvious choices but then become established players. The names mentioned are terrific players and I do think Robertson needs competition.”