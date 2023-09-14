Liverpool have ‘no intention’ of letting £25m star leave amid late interest from European outfit

Liverpool have no intention of letting Thiago Alcantara leave the club this summer despite the reported interest from Trazbonspor.

While the Premier League transfer window came to a close at the start of the month, clubs from Turkey can continue to sign players until Friday’s deadline.

Thiago’s future has been up in the air all summer, but it seems as if Liverpool are keen to keep the midfielder around for the time being.

The Spanish midfielder was considering leaving the club earlier this summer, but he ultimately rejected a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Jurgen Klopp had already lost the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita this summer so keeping Thiago around was always seen as a priority.

Despite the midfielder snubbing a move to Saudi Arabia, the exit talk hasn’t faded away and according to Turkish paper Fantik, Trazbonspor are interested in the 32-year-old.

Several Premier League stars have made the jump to the Super Lig this summer, but it doesn’t seem as if Thiago will be leaving.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have ‘no intention’ of terminating Thiago’s contract so that he can compete a swift move to Turkey.

It’s no real surprise that the Reds won’t be prepared to lose one of their most experienced stars outside of the Premier League transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder is now in the final year of his contract with Liverpool and there is a real possibility of him leaving the club on a free transfer next summer.

Thiago is yet to feature this season due to a hip injury, but he could have a role to play after the international break as Liverpool’s fixture list starts to become more hectic.

Injuries have hampered the midfielder throughout his time at Anfield as he has averaged just 22 appearances per season in the league for Liverpool.

The Reds aren’t likely to get back much of the £25m they originally spent on him, but he could still prove to be a useful player under Klopp this season.

READ MORE: Chelsea green light swoop for £51m Liverpool ‘top target’ after Pochettino ‘asks’ for specific signing