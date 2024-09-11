Liverpool have poached one of the Chelsea’s top talents – & made John Terry cry

Players of all ages swap between the big guns for fun over in Italy, but even when a youth player crosses the divide from one ‘big six’ club to the next in the Premier League, people are stunned into silence.

It’s one of those weird grey areas, is the transfer from one big six side to another, no matter the age.

A little bit like drinking water from a glass from home while walking down the street, or turning on the inside light in the car while driving; nobody’s stopping you from doing it, but be prepared to get some funny looks if you’re brave enough.

For the full article, please click here.