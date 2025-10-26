Henderson sends message to Liverpool fans after savage Slot ‘sacked in the morning’ chants

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson insists it’s “a matter of time” before the Reds start winning amid pressure on Arne Slot.

The Reds lost 3-2 to Brentford on Saturday as they lost their fourth Premier League game in a row and made it a fifth defeat in six matches in all competitions.

Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade put the Bees two goals up before Milos Kerkez got one back for Liverpool on the stroke of half-time.

Igor Thiago scored a penalty on the hour mark to make it 3-1 to Brentford with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah scoring on 89 minutes to make the closing stages interesting.

Liverpool have been knocked down to sixth in the Premier League table with arch-rivals Manchester United going above them on Saturday.

But former Reds midfielder Henderson – who now plays for Brentford – insists that Liverpool will go on a run of good results in the near future.

Henderson said on TNT Sports: “From start to finish, we stuck together, we knew it would be difficult at times.

“Liverpool are a world-class team with world-class players. At times, you’re going to have defending to do, we did.

“The way we defended together, the way we stayed composed on the ball and try to, rather than just kick it forward at times, play the long ball in behind to someone running in like Dams [Mikkel Damsgaard] did to Kev [Schade] on the second goal and [Igor] Thiago was a threat all night and he’s been like that all season to be fair.

“Overall, I think it was a really good performance and we deserved the win in the end.”

England international Henderson, who played 492 times for Liverpool in all competitions over 12 seasons, added: “You look all over the pitch, there’s not much to go at, they’re all quality players, I don’t really see a weakness in the team.

“I know there’s been results of late that haven’t been great for them, but, for me, they’re still top players and a top, top team, and it’s a matter of time before they get in a rhythm and get going.

“I think there’s been reasons why they haven’t hit the heights from last season, but they’re still a world-class team and wherever you look on the pitch, there’s world-class players, so it’s always going to be difficult, but I thought the lads dug deep, stuck together and caused some problems on the counter.”