Florian Wirtz remains injured and questions are being asked of his transfer

Thierry Henry has asked a question in relation to the signing of Florian Wirtz at Liverpool, while the German midfielder will now be sidelined through injury.

Wirtz was the most expensive player ever signed at Liverpool at the point they signed him. They dropped £116million on his transfer, before exceeding that figure when signing Alexander Isak at the end of the summer transfer window.

So far, Wirtz has shown glimpses of quality but a struggle to adapt to playing in England. In 16 games so far for Liverpool, the former Bayer Leverkusen man has three assists.

One came in the Community Shield – a glorified warm-up game – and two against German opposition Eintracht Frankfurt, against a style he clearly had success playing against in Germany.

Premier League legend Henry has questioned signings made from the Bundesliga, giving reasons for that.

He said: “It’s not easy to arrive in a team and perform straight away, as we can see with Florian Wirtz at Liverpool. But I always have a question mark over people who perform in Germany. That’s only me.

“I’m not saying they won’t perform in another league, I’m just saying because of the way the league is there, really stretched, if you can run well you’re going to have a lot of opportunities, goals and assists. People can run with you in this league, so it’s very difficult.”

Wirtz’s last game for Liverpool came prior to the international break, when he was physically dominated in the 3-0 loss to Manchester City.

He played for Germany over the international break, assisting twice against Slovakia, but picked up an injury which ruled him out of the last Premier League fixture – a 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Wirtz is now set to miss the next game – against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League – after he was absent from training with Liverpool on Tuesday.

Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong also missed the session, but otherwise there are no new concerns for a Reds side who need to get some wins on the board after losing their last two games.

Though Premier League form has been poor, they have been in decent nick in Europe, beating Frankfurt 5-1 and Real Madrid 1-0 in their last two games.

PSV should be a simpler opponent than Real, so Liverpool should have some confidence despite recent results.

