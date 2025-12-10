Thierry Henry singles out Liverpool star who was ‘not at the races’ in Inter Milan win

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry insists Alexander Isak is “still not at the races” for Liverpool after watching him in their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

The Reds were without Mohamed Salah – who was dropped from the Liverpool squad after his outburst at the weekend – against the Italian giants but came through a testing match to get all three points in the Champions League.

The game looked set to end goalless after Ibrahima Konate’s first-half header for Liverpool was ruled out for handball after a long VAR stoppage.

But VAR later ruled in Liverpool’s favour with Alessandro Bastoni fouling Florian Wirtz to gift Dominik Szoboszlai the opportunity to score from the spot, and he duly obliged to give the Reds a 1-0 win.

Former Arsenal forward Henry didn’t think it was a penalty but was impressed by most Liverpool players except for summer signing Isak, who continues to struggle.

Henry said on CBS Sports: “For me it wasn’t a penalty but you still need have to bury it and Szoboszlai did that.

MAILBOX: Are Liverpool trying to force out Salah to save money on his giant wages?

“He’s been one of Liverpool’s best players this season, I have to say. He was magnificent and [Alexis] Mac Allister was also very good.

“I liked the way Liverpool played and how Arne Slot stopped Inter from playing, his tactics were on point.

“Isak, you can see he’s still not at the races in terms of playing a whole game, but that was a proper Liverpool performance.

“That is how you play away from home and stop your opponent from playing, I didn’t know they had it in their locker.

“Regardless of the controversial penalty, that would have been a reassuring performance for Liverpool fans to watch.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Carragher v Salah: Carra has ‘never wanted Liverpool to win more than’ vs Inter after Salah X post

👉 PL stats: Van Dijk most clearances, aerial duels won in one-man Liverpool defence

👉 Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes up to third, Foden in top 10, no Salah or Van Dijk



When asked how he would sum up what he got from his players against Inter, Slot told reporters: “All I could ask for, I think. The fourth game in 10 days, that’s not what you see a lot in football. Three in seven is already a lot, let alone four in 10. With only 13 outfield players available with Premier League or Champions League experience.

“After the blow we had conceding the 3-3 in extra time against Leeds, where we deserved so much more. Then to go into this stadium against such a strong Inter Milan team, you couldn’t have asked for more if you look at our performance.

“Again, we hardly gave away a chance. The biggest one they had was I think just before half-time, after we had to again – the players, and me included and our fans – accept a referee decision that could have gone another way as well. But that has been the story of our season, as some other things.

“So, great mentality. Second half, we got better and better and better. We were close to scoring already with Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike. And in the end we got a penalty which if that is a penalty, we could have had 10 this season. That was a penalty that I don’t think in the Premier League would have been given, but again, I think the first goal was more clear a goal than it was wrong that the penalty was given.”