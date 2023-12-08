‘I know there’s interest’ – Liverpool hero ‘may wait’ for Klopp exit despite Bayern calling

Xabi Alonso ‘may wait’ for Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool instead of taking up other job offers, according to Steve McManaman.

Alonso is working wonders with Bayer Leverkusen, taking them to the top of the Bundesliga, with 11 wins and two draws from their 13 games in the German top flight this season.

As a result he’s inevitably being linked with the giants he used to play for: Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Rumours have been rife of Carlo Ancelotti leaving Madrid at the end of the season, while many see Alonso as the natural successor to Klopp at Liverpool.

And McManaman believes the former midfielder could wait for Klopp to leave Anfield, though thinks Bayern will come calling before long.

“Xabi is doing really well at the moment. He’s an ex-Real Madrid player and he knows the club inside out,” McManaman told Betfred.

“He’s got history with the club and he’s progressed into management where he’s taken Bayer Leverkusen from the realms of the relegation zone last year to the top of the Bundesliga this year and they’re yet to lose a game this season.

“Real Madrid will cast their net wide and look at managers that play the right style of football, but I think Xabi at this moment in time is catching the eye more than anybody else.

“I know that Bayern Munich are very interested in him as well because Thomas Tuchel’s reputation there isn’t amazing. You never know what might happen, but I just know that there’s interest in Xabi.

“He may personally want the Liverpool job and wait an extra year to see if that position becomes available. It all depends on how happy his ex-club’s are with their managers at this moment in time.

“Liverpool are incredibly happy with Jurgen Klopp and after speaking to people at Real Madrid, I know they’re very happy with Carlo despite the rumours. If anything, it’s probably Bayern Munich who are showing the most interest in Xabi.”

