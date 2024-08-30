Liverpool turn attention to ‘last-minute signing’ after Chiesa as Romano rules out another transfer

Liverpool are looking to make Olympiacos midfielder Santiago Hezze a last-minute signing as they seek midfield depth, according to reports.

The Reds have only made one signing to go directly into Arne Slot’s squad this summer with Federico Chiesa moving to Anfield from Juventus on Thursday.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has also arrived this summer in a deal worth around €35m but he has been sent back on loan to Valencia for the rest of the current season.

However, there are rumours that Liverpool could make one more signing before the transfer window shuts with central midfield an area they want to improve.

The Reds were close to signing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad earlier this month before the Spain international decided to remain in La Liga.

And now reports in Spain are claiming that Liverpool are ‘preparing a last-minute signing that could change the makeup of their midfield’ with the potential addition of Hezze.

The Argentinian midfielder ‘has emerged as an attractive option for the Reds, who are looking to add depth and youth to their squad before the transfer window closes’.

The report adds: ‘After securing striker Federico Chiesa from Juventus, Liverpool have set their sights on Hezze to strengthen their midfield.’

Liverpool are ‘determined to go ahead with the move’ as they look for a Zubimendi alternative with the Reds convinced that Hezze ‘could be a valuable acquisition in both the short and long term’.

The Athletic journalist James Pearce has responded to the speculation, he said on X: “Some speculation linking #LFC with Santiago Hezze at Olympiacos ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, but told he’s not a target.”

When asked about outgoings in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Liverpool boss Slot replied: “Same for incomings, if it is the right opportunity for the player and club, we will act. If that comes it will happen but my main attention is United.”

Porto midfielder Alan Varela has also been linked with a late move to Liverpool but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there has been “no bid”.

Romano wrote on his Caught Offside: “I’m receiving many questions from Liverpool fans on Alan Varela.

“We always have these kind of stories ahead of headline day so I was checking with my sources on this story, because Varela is a fantastic midfielder. I could spend two hours talking about him.

“Many clubs have had an interest in Varela this summer but the answer from Porto has always been the same; he is only leaving for the release clause of €65m.

“What I can tell you is that Porto guarantee that they have had no contact from Liverpool, no bid from them.

“Their position is clear. If some clubs are interested in Varela, they have to pay €65m, but Porto absolutely want him to stay.

“Porto are not open to negotiating, and also want to change his contract in the next month. So, that’s the situation.”