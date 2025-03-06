Liverpool and other elite clubs in Europe have been put on high alert after Joshua Kimmich spoke out on his future at Bayern Munich.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the German international looks set to exit as contract talks have failed to materialise.

Still only 30, the midfielder remains a key figure for club and country with 37 games and 10 assists this season across nearly 3,300 minutes of action and he has been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks.

He produced another fine performance during their Champions League victory over Bayer Leverkusen in their first leg last night, before shocking everyone by directly addressing his future having kept quiet on it across the majority of the season so far.

Speaking after their win over Leverkusen, Kimmich gave a clear update on his future: “My plan was to make my decision before the international break.

“The club didn’t want that, which is legitimate. I appreciate that they gave me a lot of time. It was important to get off to a good start this season after a difficult last season and build a relationship with each other again.

“The club now wanted to have a decision before the two games against Leverkusen. For me the injury complicated things a bit, without going into details. But there will be a decision soon.

“I don’t know if it will be between both legs [against Leverkusen], but it will definitely be before the international break at the latest”

He was then quizzed over whether other clubs would influence his decision, to which Kimmich answered with a short but clear: “Yes.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Liverpool ‘jammy tossers’ pulled off ‘biggest robbery in football’

👉 Liverpool ‘luck’ laid bare by ex-PGMOL chief as Ferdinand baffled by ‘clear and obvious’ VAR error

👉 Alisson genius sees Liverpool beat first Proper Team this season in PSG smash and grab

Why Liverpool would want Kimmich

Arne Slot’s preferred type of midfielder is someone with the profile of Kimmich. Last summer saw the club linked with Martin Zubimendi who plays in a similar to the German.

Kimmich’s numbers are some of the best in his position in Europe, ranking high for assists, key passes and progressive passes.

Kimmich’s versatility would no doubt be an attractive prospect for Slot and Liverpool, given he could help replace Trent Alexander-Arnold if he decides to leave at the end of his deal this summer.

With Ryan Gravenberch starring in the deeper role this season, Kimmich could work well in tandem or as a replacement, allowing the Dutchman to utilise his skills slightly further forward, giving them more depth in midfield that already includes Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.

Even if he were to sign for a couple of seasons, he would bring a wealth of experience, quality and a winning mentality having won 20 trophies with Bayern.

Plus, he is far from being a finished player given he remains a key player, unburdened by injuries which makes the move more viable overall.

Strengthening with such a player after a likely title win will help rubberstamp their credentials and help them become the title favourites once again should he opt for a move to Anfield.

The only potential stumbling block could be wages but if Alexander-Arnold departs, it could be a case of one in and one out.