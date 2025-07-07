According to reports, Newcastle United could have a free run at signing their ‘top target’ as Liverpool’s stance on a move has been revealed.

Liverpool have made a great start to this summer’s transfer window as they sit second in our list of biggest spenders after landing Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

The Reds have looked to make a statement after winning their 20th Premier League title last season and they remain in the market for further additions.

One priority is to sign a centre-back as they need an addition after selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen, while Ibrahima Konate is in the final year of his contract and has reportedly decided ‘to leave’.

Liverpool have been linked with several potential options, with Marc Guehi currently mooted as their leading target ahead of the expiry of his Crystal Palace contract in 2026.

READ: Diogo Jota death teaches us to leave everything on the pitch



Atalanta starlet Giorgio Scalvini is another candidate as the 21-year-old is considered one of the best young centre-backs in Italy.

He has already made over 100 appearances for Atalanta and has broken into Italy’s senior squad, but he missed most of the 2024/25 campaign due to injury.

Despite this, Scalvini is still on the radar of Premier League clubs as a recent report claimed Newcastle have made him their ‘top target’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that “more clubs are keen” on the centre-back.

“Giorgio Scalvini, one of the main names on Newcastle shortlist for this summer,” Romano said.

“Understand there are also more clubs keen on Scalvini and involved in the race, not an easy deal with Atalanta but initial approaches took place.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Why Crystal Palace ‘would rather take £50m’ from Liverpool for Guehi than a deal worth £60m

👉 £34m Benfica star picks Liverpool over Man Utd as Arne Slot pushes for reunion

👉 Liverpool starter ‘agrees’ to join Bayern Munich after Musiala suffers serious injury

Journalist Graeme Bailey has ruled out a Liverpool raid for Scalvini, though. He reckons the Premier League champions will deem the defender to be “too expensive”, but he would be a “brilliant” signing who “ticks all the boxes” for interested clubs.

“I think Scalvini may already be too expensive for Liverpool,” Bailey said in an interview for Rousing the Kop.

“If we’re not talking about Konate’s replacement, if we’re talking about a young player, I think he’s probably a bit too much already potentially. I think you’re talking £40-50m.

“Also with the injury record he’s got in the past 12 months, he’s a brilliant player, he certainly ticks all the boxes, but I’m not 100 per cent that Liverpool take him right now.”