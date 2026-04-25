According to reports, Liverpool could yet beat Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bournemouth star Marcos Senesi this summer.

Liverpool are expected to target signings in various positions following a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, with a new centre-back likely to be one of their priorities.

The Reds have been short in the centre-back department after missing out on Marc Guehi, while Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have struggled this season.

Liverpool have recruited Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, but they could sign one more centre-back even if Konate pens a new contract to commit to the club beyond this summer.

And Senesi is among those linked with Liverpool, with the Bournemouth standout also due to become a free agent at the end of this season.

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The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League this season, so it is hardly surprising that he has been attracting interest from several clubs.

In recent weeks, Spurs have appeared the most likely destination for Senesi, with Florian Plettenberg revealing on Friday that the two parties have an ‘agreement’ over a free transfer.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘EXCL | Marcos #Senesi and Tottenham have reached an agreement in principle.

‘The 28 y/o top centre-back has given his commitment to join Spurs on a free transfer in the summer, if Tottenham stay in the Premier League.

‘It is now up to Tottenham. Nothing signed yet.’

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Liverpool to hijack Spurs?

As Plettenberg points out, Senesi’s proposed move to Spurs is dependent on Premier League survival, which is far from guaranteed at this stage.

And a report from Caught Offside claims Liverpool are ‘still in the race’ to sign Senesi despite ‘advanced talks’ with Spurs.

A source for the outlet said: “It’s not agreed yet. Spurs are in advanced talks, they’re really keen on the player, but no final decision yet,” one source said.

The report adds:

‘It may be that Senesi is leaning towards Spurs if they stay up, but my understanding is that other clubs like Liverpool remain in the race for his signature. ‘The Reds are exploring the centre-backs market as they’re really keen to add depth even if Ibrahima Konate stays and signs a new contract. Senesi is one name they like, as is Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. Both players are also on the radar of Manchester United as they’re another club in the market for someone in that position.’

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