According to reports, Liverpool could hijack Premier League rivals Manchester United in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

The former Bayern Munich academy product enjoyed a breakout season in Serie A during the 2023/24 campaign as he shone for Bologna. He grabbed 12 goals and seven assists in his 37 appearances across all competitions.

Zirkzee to Man Utd or Liverpool?

The 23-year-old’s form has not gone unnoticed as he’s been included in the Netherlands’ 26-man squad for Euro 2024 and is being linked with clubs around Europe.

Italian giants AC Milan initially looked to be his most likely destination, but interest from Man Utd has forced them to consider alternatives and they are understood to be considering signing a Premier League striker.

£64m signing Rasmus Hojlund impressed for Man Utd during his debut season as he scored 16 goals across all competitions but he needs competition and Zirkzee certainly looks to be a good option.

The Dutchman is also available for an affordable fee as there is a £34m release clause in his contract, which does not expire until 2026.

Sky Sports recently claimed Man Utd are ‘expected to meet his release clause’ to sign Zirkzee this summer.

The report adds: United are expected to meet the €40m release clause in Joshua Zirkzee’s contract at Bologna. Discussions are ongoing over a move for the Netherlands striker, who is currently at Euro 2024 in Germany.

‘It will then be up to the player and his representatives to decide if they want to speak to United over a potential move. United have other targets if a move for Zirkzee doesn’t materialise.

‘Arsenal are also said to be interested in the 23-year-old, while AC Milan were close to agreeing a deal earlier this summer, which means United could face competition for Zirkzee.’

However, according to Caught Offside, new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot ‘could steal’ Man Utd target Zirkzee ‘if their deal falls through’.

‘Intriguingly, arch rivals Liverpool could emerge as contenders for the Serie A hitman who has registered 19 goal contributions in 37 games for La Rossa in 2023/24. ‘Dutch head coach Arne Slot, who has succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, is understood to be appreciative of the footballer’s abilities. ‘Indeed, Zirkzee could be an option for the Reds, who are believed to be open to the possibility of signing a striker, if he can’t agree on terms with United.’

