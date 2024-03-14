Liverpool best placed to move for Hoffenheim’s ‘hottest transfer stock’ with Alonso ‘very impressed’

Liverpool are one of four Premier League sides eyeing a summer move for Hoffenheim youngster Maximilian Beier, according to reports in Germany.

The Reds are on the lookout for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp announced earlier this year that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Maximilian Beier is Hoffenheim’s ‘hottest transfer stock’

It was understood that Liverpool would only decide on a new manager once a new sporting director was in place but, with Michael Edwards returning, the Reds have selected Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes as Jorg Schmadtke’s successor.

That should allow Liverpool to finalise their shortlist for their next manager, with Xabi Alonso the current favourite, while also looking ahead to potential summer signings.

And German newspaper Sport Bild claim that one player catching their eye is Beier with the 21-year-old Hoffenheim’s ‘hottest transfer stock’.

The young forward has contributed 12 goals and five assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances this season with a potential call-up to the Germany senior squad on the horizon.

Liverpool’s fellow Premier League clubs Brentford, Brighton and Nottingham Forest are all interested in the current Germany Under-21 international but it is suggested that the Reds are best placed to land him because they could afford his €32.5m release clause.

Added to that, Liverpool manager target Alonso has been ‘very impressed’ by Beier during his time managing Bayer Leverkusen, meaning a move to Merseyside could make lots of sense.

Anything in the Luis Diaz to Barcelona rumours?

One player who has been linked with a move away from Anfield in the summer is Liverpool forward Luis Diaz with Barcelona reportedly interested in his services.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on that speculation as well as reacting to the news that Edwards has rejoined Liverpool.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We start with important news that broke yesterday, with Michael Edwards officially confirmed as returning to Liverpool. He’s agreed to come back to Liverpool in a crucial role under FSG as they prepare for the start of a new era this summer when Jurgen Klopp will step down as manager.

“Edwards initially rejected Liverpool’s advances, but another round of talks sealed the deal. He was also on the shortlist of multiple other clubs in the recent years, including Manchester United and Chelsea, but also clubs from abroad. He was never attracted by any possibility until Liverpool returned, it made the difference.

“Meanwhile, Richard Hughes will also leave Bournemouth for Liverpool at the end of the season to form part of the new structure under Edwards. Hughes has done impressive work at Bournemouth and it looks like a smart appointment.

“Staying with Liverpool for a moment, I want to reassure fans that I’m not hearing anything about Luis Diaz and Barcelona, despite some stories about his agent meeting with Barca. Diaz’s full focus is on Liverpool and also I don’t think it’s possible for Barcelona to go and pay the kind of crazy fee that would be required for Diaz.”