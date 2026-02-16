Liverpool ‘hold talks’ with Aston Villa star with player ‘open to all proposals’ in the summer

Liverpool held talks with the agent of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have been having a poor season in the Premier League with Arne Slot’s side currently sixth in the table after 26 matches.

Liverpool are through to the last-16 in the Champions League, while there 3-0 win over Brighton on Saturday in the FA Cup saw them move into the fifth round.

However, there is still pressure on Arne Slot ahead of the summer with many pundits, former players and experts expecting Liverpool to replace the Dutchman – who won the Premier League title in his first season – at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool invested over £400m on new players in the summer transfer window with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak among the huge signings made.

The Reds have gone backwards and there are plans to invest more money in the summer with Mohamed Salah and others potentially leaving Anfield.

And part of their focus will again be on their attack with a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ claiming that Liverpool had ‘talks’ with the representatives of Aston Villa star Rogers over the winter transfer window.

Not only that but Rogers is now ‘open’ to a move away from Aston Villa in the summer, the account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Liverpool have held talks with Morgan Rogers’ representatives and the door wasn’t shut on them. The player is open to all proposals in the summer #lfc.’

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Rogers has been linked with Tottenham and Chelsea too and Spurs are “dreaming” of his signing in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel recently: “I’m sure Chelsea are still tracking Morgan Rogers as one of the most talented wingers in the game at the moment. So Chelsea are still very attentive.

“For Tottenham, [Rogers] is a dream target, for sure, but at the moment, again, the player was not available last summer. So it was not possible for Tottenham to proceed.

“Let’s see if other clubs will join the race. We also have to see what happens, for example, at Arsenal and other clubs who can be involved in this possibility.

“Obviously, Manchester City have already invested in a winger like Antoine Semenyo in the January window. But the situation of Morgan Rogers will be for sure one to watch, I think, in the summer.

“Aston Villa, obviously, will try to keep the player and will try to resist the proposals, but in case they get an important, important bid, a huge proposal, a huge amount of money, that could still be a possibility.”