Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a summer move for Ademola Lookman, after the forward felt “disrespect” from his own manager after public comments he made on him.

The Reds could find themselves without elite attacker Mohamed Salah for the first time since 2017. Indeed, his contract is up in the summer and it’s not yet clear if he’ll renew.

A number of top stars are reportedly being eyed by Liverpool amid that uncertainty. The latest they have looked into signing is Atalanta forward Lookman, per Caught Offside.

The report states that both the Reds and Arsenal have ‘held talks’ over the potential summer signing.

The pair are said to have the most ‘advanced’ interest at the moment, and Lookman would apparently be ‘tempted’ by a return to England, after spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester.

It’s believed he’ll cost around €65million (£53.8m). If Liverpool are no longer paying the lucrative contract of Salah, and potentially see the back of Darwin Nunez, who’s speculated to be on the way out this summer, then that’s a deal that could well be possible for the Reds.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Ranking Champions League favourites after last-16 draw: Aston Villa above Arsenal

👉 Liverpool face ‘two notable hurdles’ with ‘plans underway’ for £74m defender to join club in summer

👉 Carragher names three Liverpool players Arne Slot ‘doesn’t trust’ ahead of the title run-in

The talks have come at an interesting time for Lookman. He has been in great form this season, with 15 direct goal contributions in Serie A, and seven more in as many games in the Champions League.

But in the last game in Europe, after he’d already scored, Lookman missed a penalty, and though Atalanta were already too far behind the game to have gotten anything out of it, his manager ripped into him for the miss.

“Lookman was not supposed to take that penalty, he is one of the worst penalty takers I’ve ever seen,” he said,

“He has a frankly terrible record even in training, he converts very few of them.”

Lookman publicly responded, stating he was “saddened” he had to address the “disrespect” from his own manager, having been “singled out” after the defeat to Club Brugge.

That could see his eyes wander, and two of England’s biggest clubs chasing him can’t hurt.

READ MORE: Carragher names surprise Arsenal player he ‘wishes’ played for Liverpool amid title ‘concerns’